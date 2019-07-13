West Monroe, LA (71292)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.