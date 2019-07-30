Monroe defeated McNairy County, Tenn. in the early session, but was unable to get by Brooksville, Fla. Monday evening in the Dixie Majors 19U World Series at the Sterlington Sports Complex.
With the loss to Florida, the defending World Series champions exited the double elimination tournament with a 2-2 record.
Brooksville advances to play North Charleston, S.C., the only remaining unbeaten team, Tuesday at 7 p.m. Marshall, Texas and Prescott, Ark. collide in the first semifinal at 4 p.m.
Florida 5, Monroe 2
Andres Gonzalez turned in a stellar outing on the mound as Florida repelled the World Series host team.
Capitalizing on three errors, three walks and Omar Gonzalez’s RBI single, Brooksville built a 3-0 second-inning lead.
Monroe cut the deficit to 3-1 in the second when Nick Moore belted a leadoff double and raced home as Tanner Young reached via error.
Florida added two more in the sixth to go up 5-1.
Monroe stirred up a last-gasp threat in the seventh, bringing the tying run to the plate.
Kyler Rawls coaxed a leadoff walk and scored on consecutive base hits by Kent Berry and Carson Jones. With Florida forced to make a pitching change when Andres Gonzalez reached the 105-pitch count limit, Hector Arrendondo struck out the only batter he faced to secure the save.
Andres Gonzalez punched out five, walked one and yielded seven hits through 6.2 innings for the win.
Out-hit 7-3, Brooksville benefitted from 10 walks. Ethan Jones went 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk and a sacrifice fly, and Austin Legg and Omar Gonzalez singled.
Carson Jones, who finished the day 6-for-8, collected three singles in the nightcap. Rounding out the Monroe hitting were Nick Moore with a double and Luke Farrar, Kent Berry and Young with base hits.
Starter Eli Stringer was dealt the loss for Monroe, which employed five pitchers.
Monroe 8, Tennessee 3
Carson Jones went 3-for-4 and Nick Moore logged the complete game victory as Monroe upended Tennessee.
Leading 3-2, Monroe broke the game open with a five-run fifth. Kent Berry’s two-run tripled helped the powder blue-clad host team build an 8-2 cushion.
Batting from the leadoff slot, Carson Jones was Monroe’s catalyst with a double, two singles and two runs scored.
AT STERLINGTON SPORTS COMPLEX
(Double elimination)
Saturday’s Scores
Game 1 — Powhatan, Va. 7, Gaston County, N.C. 2
Game 2 — Brooksville, Fla. 2, McNairy County, Tenn. 1
Game 3 — Prescott, Ark. 7, Columbia County, Ga. 6
Game 4 — Marshall, Texas 12, Jefferson Parish East Bank 3
Game 5 — North Charleston, S.C. 9, Laurel, Miss. 3
Game 6 — Monroe 3, Hueytown, Ala. 2
Sunday’s Games
Game 7 — McNairy County, Tenn. 12, Gaston County, N.C., North Carolina eliminated
Game 8 — JPRD East Bank 8, Columbia County, Ga. 4, Georgia eliminated
Game 9 — Laurel, Miss. 14, Hueytown, Ala., 2, Alabama eliminated
Game 10 — Brooksville, Fla. 8, Powhatan, Va., 1
Game 11 — Prescott, Ark., 7, Marshall, Texas 4
Game 12 — North Charleston, S.C. 13, Monroe 2
Monday’s Games
Marshall, Texas 20, Powhatan, Va. 1, Virginia eliminated
JPRD East Bank 3, Laurel, Miss. 2, Mississippi eliminated
Monroe 8, McNairy County, Tennessee 3, Tennessee eliminated
Prescott, Ark. 10, Brooksville, Fla. 4
Marshall, Texas 12, JPRD East Bank 7, Louisiana eliminated
Brooksville, Fla. 5, Monroe 1, Monroe eliminated
North Charleston, S.C. 12, Prescott, Ark. 3
Tuesday’s Games
Game 20 — Marshall, Texas vs. Prescott, Ark., 4 p.m.
Game 21 — North Charleston, S.C. vs. Brooksville, Fla., 7 p.m.
