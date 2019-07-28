Monroe scored in every inning but the fourth on its way to a 14-9 decision over Marshall, Texas in a Sunday morning elimination game at the Dixie Pre-Majors 16U World Series.
Tournament play resumes Monday at the Sterlington Sports Complex. Monroe will be paired against Ozark, Ark. in a 1 p.m. start. Lefty Jacob McCullars will get the start on the mound for the Louisiana state champion.
Monroe spotted Marshall four runs before picking up a bat on two errors, a walk and base hits by Mariano Sauceda and Eduardo Vazquez.
Held to one hit in Saturday’s 4-2 loss to North Carolina, Monroe rapped out a dozen hits Sunday.
“We gave up a bunch of runs and some free passes, but we were pretty good offensively,” Monroe coach Josh Morrison said. “We had our chances Saturday and didn’t come through. We came back (Sunday) and had some key hits.”
Bailyn Sorensen was hit by a pitch to start the Monroe first, stole second and third and touched home when Barham White reached via error. Consecutive one-out singles by Ryan Albritton and Aden Harris narrowed the deficit to 4-3.
Monroe went ahead to stay with four in the second and two in the third.
Luke Curtis’ two-run single helped Louisiana open up a 7-4 lead In the second.
Ty Skeldon walked to start the third and Tutu Pleasant hit into a fielder’s choice ahead of Kyler West’s RBI double. After Jase Garner was hit by a pitch, Sorensen’s RBI single upped Monroe’s lead to 9-4.
Kobe Ferguson and Sauceda singled and Garrett Friend was plunked by a pitch to load the bases with nobody out in the Marshall fourth. Cleanup batter Anthony Kirkpatrick’s two-run singled brought Marshall within 9-6, but Monroe starter Aden Harris minimized the damage with a pair of punchouts sandwiched around a ground ball.
Monroe got the two runs back in the fifth on consecutive two-out singles by Sorensen, White and Curtis to go up 11-6.
Texas picked up two more in the sixth, but Monroe replied with three in the home half of the frame. RBI singles by Pleasant and West widened the difference to 14-8.
Ethan Cooper opened the Marshall seventh with a triple and scored on Sauceda’s single to wrap up the scoring in the seventh.
Morrison is hoping for the continuation of a season-long trend.
“All summer, for whatever reason, we have had a tendency to play a lot better later in the tournament,” Morrison said.
Harris pitched five innings for the win with Brier Williamson closing it out.
West went 2-for-3 with a double to key Monroe at the plate. Sorensen, Curtis and Pleasant had two singles apiece, with base hits by White, Albritton, Harris and Skeldon.
For the Texans, Sauceda went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, Conner tripled, and Ferguson, Kirkpatrick, Vazquez, Noah Grubbs and Foster singled.
Sauceda was charged with the setback on the mound for Marshall, with Vazquez and Conner in relief.
*****
AT STERLINGTON SPORTS COMPLEX
(Double elimination)
Saturday’s Games
Game 1 — Laurel, Miss. 5, Marshall, Texas 1
Game 2 — Bladen County, N.C. 4, Monroe 1
Game 3 — Prescott, Ark. 10, Parkwood, Tenn. 2
Game 4 — North Charleston, S.C. 17, Mangham 5
Game 5 — Ozark, Ala. 8, Mecklenburg County, Va. 1
Game 6 — Sterlington 8, Brooksville, Fla. 7
Sunday’s Games
Game 7 — Monroe 14, Marshall, Texas 9, Texas eliminated
Game 8 — Mangham 13, Parkwood, Tenn. 5, Tennessee eliminated
Game 9 — Brooksville, Fla. 7, Mecklenburg, Va. 2, Virginia eliminated
Game 10 — Bladen County, N.C. 14, Laurel, Miss. 3
Game 11 — North Charleston, S.C. 11, Prescott, Ark. 7
Game 12 — Sterlington 9, Ozark, Ala. 0
Monday’s Games
Game 13 — Prescott, Ark. vs. Laurel, Miss., 10 a.m. (Field 1)
Game 14 — Mangham vs. Brooksville, Fla., 10 a.m. (F3)
Game 15 — Ozark, Ala. vs. Monroe, 1 p.m. (F3)
Game 16 — North Charleston, S.C. vs. Bladen County, N.C., 1 p.m. (F1)
Game 17 — Game 14 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 4 p.m. (F1)
Game 18 — Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 loser, 6 p.m. (F3)
Game 19 — Game 12 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 7 p.m. (F1)
Note: Final four games to be played Tuesday and Wednesday.
