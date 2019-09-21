Hillcrest Christian (Miss.) broke up a single-possession game early in the fourth quarter on its way to a 15-0 triumph over River Oaks on Friday night.
Ted Windom’s 22-yard field goal put the visiting Cougars up 9-0 early in the fourth quarter, and Dakari Ramsey later added a 15-yard run.
“The field goal put them up two scores and pretty much took us out of it,” River Oaks coach Robert Hannah said. “We’re just not explosive offensively right now.”
River Oaks rushed for 197 yards, but six turnovers (three fumbles, three interceptions) resulted in a third straight shutout.
“We had some pretty good drives, and shot ourselves in the foot,” Hannah said. “We’re still a work in progress, and we’re going to have to get better.”
Hillcrest won for the first time in six tries.
“This is one we needed to win,” Hannah said.
Nathan Bridges’ 14-yard run staked the Cougars to a 6-0 first quarter lead.
River Oaks out-gained the Cougars 221-202 in total offense, but was done in by a minus-4 turnover margin.
Running back Ousman Amadou-Idle led the Mustangs offensively.
“I thought Ousman ran the ball hard, and I thought our offensive line did some good things at times,” Hannah said.
Tackle J.D. Roberson and safety Drake Tannehill were the Mustangs’ defensive catalysts.
“J.D. played full speed on defense the whole night,” Hannah said. “Drake played well defensively, but he’s so banged up right now.”
River Oaks (1-4, 0-3) ventures to Clinton Christian (Miss.) Friday night.
______________________________________
By the Numbers
HC …………………………….. RO
12 ……. First downs ……..…. 11
174 ….. Rushing yards .…… 197
28 ….… Passng yards ……… 24
6-2-1 … Passes (A-C-I) .. 17-2-3
2-33 …. Punts-avg. …….… 2-25
2-1 …… Fumbles-lost …..… 3-3
45 ……. Penalty yards ……… 30
SCORING SUMMARY
Hillcrest ……… 6 0 0 9—15
River Oaks ….. 0 0 0 0—0
FIRST QUARTER
HC—Nathan Bridges 14-run (kick failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
HC—Ted Windom 22-FG
HC—Dakari Ramsey 15-run (kick failed)
