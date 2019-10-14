After a 41-0 victory against Franklin Parish, the (4-2, 1-0) Neville Tigers find themselves in another heavily anticipated road contest against Minden Friday night.
And to make the matchup even more intriguing, the Tigers could have two of its best defenders back on the field for that matchup. The key word in that sentence is “could.”
Elite pass rusher Iken Tankchell returned from a partial ACL tear suffered against Ouachita in Week 3 in the win against the Patriots, but had to leave the game with a shoulder and knee injury.
“He left in the first half because he actually injured both on one play,” Neville head coach Mickey McCarty said. “He has to go back to the doctor for another evaluation, but the doctor previously told him he could play with a brace. And he wanted to be out there with his teammates, so he played in a brace Friday.”
The Tigers could also see the return of linebacker Javon Carter, who suffered an MCL sprain against St. Thomas More in Week 4, though McCarty wasn’t ready to say whether the star linebacker would be ready or not.
“It’s still a week-to-week thing for him,” McCarty said.
If Minden’s defense proves to be as good as advertised, the Tigers will need all hands on deck. Minden enters this contest with a 5-1 (2-0 district) record, but perhaps even more impressive is the way the Crimson Tide’s defense has played the last five ballgames. Minden has given up just 40 points over that span after allowing 48 points to Parkway in the season opener.
“They are playing well,” McCarty said. “Defensively, they have some size up front, they get to the football well. Really well.”
After suffering back-to-back lopsided losses, the Tigers got to exercise a few demons Friday night in Bill Ruple Stadium.
The Tigers totaled 20 combined points the last two weeks, which didn’t sit well with Neville’s coaching staff.
With a struggling (2-4) Franklin Parish team coming to town, the Tigers worked out a few offensive kinks in a 41-0 victory.
Andrew Brister connected with Mercurius Chatman on a 34-yard touchdown in the first quarter and later connected with Jordan Mansfield and Derryck Dorsey for scores to give the Tigers a 21-0 halftime lead. Mansfield caught an 18-yard touchdown in the second quarter and Dorsey caught a 20-yard score with one second remaining in the first half.
“We were pleased to see our kids come out and play well after two losses like that,” McCarty said. “I thought we rallied and found a way to get off to a great start to district.”
Meanwhile, Neville turned to the rush attack in the second half. Timothy Byrd scored twice in the third quarter with scores from three yards out and 39 yards out. Frank Colvin found the end zone in the fourth quarter on a 23-yard score.
Max Hunter led the Tigers with 108 yards on 10 rushes, while Byrd added 98 yards on seven carries. AJ Allen did not play for the Tigers.
Brister completed six-of-nine for 94 yards and three scores for Neville.
The Tigers look forward to traveling to Minden for another tough challenge on the schedule. Including the upcoming contest against Minden, Neville’s opponents hold a combined 28-14 record.
