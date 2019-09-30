Neville head coach Mickey McCarty knew his Tigers had their hands full Friday night trying to stop one of the most dynamic offenses in the state. But when starting linebacker Javon Carter went down with a non-contact knee injury in the first quarter, the Tigers chances of slowing down St. Thomas More went from slim to nearly impossible in a 35-6 defeat.
Already down another All-District player in pass rusher Iken Tankchell, who suffered a knee injury against Ouachita the week prior, the Tigers lost one of their leading tacklers in Carter early in the quarter.
“It’s just part of the game,” Neville head coach Mickey McCarty said. “Being in it a long time, sometimes you have key injuries that are out of your control and sometimes you go a full year without a key injury. It’s just football.”
As of Sunday, McCarty said an MRI was still pending for Tankchell and he was also still awaiting further news about Carter’s knee. McCarty suspected it was an MCL sprain and didn’t rule Carter out for Friday’s matchup against West Monroe.
“It’s just one of those wait and see things,” McCarty said.
Down two of their top defenders, the Tigers struggled to slow down an efficient Cougar offensive attack. St. Thomas More racked up 449 total yards to hand Neville its first loss of the season.
Cougar quarterback Caleb Holstein, a Harvard commit, completed 18-of-29 for 322 yards and two touchdowns. Two of those scores went to Jack Bech, who recorded 117 receiving yards on four catches.
“A lot of publicity about their offense being the most dynamic in the state, and it certainly proved to be that,” McCarty said. “They were very efficient throwing the football around and had some balance to their offense. What doesn’t get enough talk is their defense. They were pretty stingy on that side of the ball.”
The Tigers were limited to 241 yards of total offense. The Cougars kept Neville’ s talented backfield in check, as Max Hunter and AJ Allen totaled 50 yards on 14 carries. Tiger quarterback Andrew Brister completed 18-of-35 for 188 yards in the loss.
William Reed accounted for the Tigers lone points on the night with two field goals.
Up next for the Tigers is a home encounter with West Monroe. The Tigers got the best of the Rebels in the Bayou Jamb 2019 contest when backup quarterback Brett Batteford found Timothy Byrd for a 16-yard touchdown with 28 seconds remaining.
McCarty knows his team isn’t entering this contest at full health, but neither is West Monroe with ULM commit Garrett Kahmann sidelined for the first half of the year with a shoulder injury.
“I just want to see our guys go out and compete,” McCarty said. “We’ve had to deal with some adversity early on, so let’s rally. Let’s go see where we stack up. We’re going to go out and try to execute at a high level.”
