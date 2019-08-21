2018 Record: 10-3
Quote of the summer: “(The schedule) gives us a good reason to come to work every day and punch the clock. We have work to do. The areas of our team that are weak will be exploited by good football teams early. And the areas that need work will surface, and because of that, we can go right to work to fix those things. We’ll see how the wins and losses stack up.” — Neville head coach Mickey McCarty
Overview: Most schools would celebrate a 10-win season. Neville isn’t most schools. Don’t get it twisted – the Neville faithful were proud of last year’s team for getting hot late and making a semifinal run that ultimately concluded against the Class 4A State Champion Edna Karr Cougars. But to keep it real, expectations are championship or bust over on Forsythe Avenue, and Mickey McCarty and his staff will be the first ones to tell you that. Entering this season, McCarty hasn’t done his team any favors.
You can search far and wide, but you won’t find any cupcakes on the schedule entering the 2019 season. On the contrary, McCarty scheduled three teams that played for a state title last December.
“You look up, and we probably have the toughest schedule in the state as far as the strength factor goes,” McCarty said. “Down the road you hope that helps you. You go back and look at our schedules through the years, we don’t dodge people.”
And unlike last year, the Tigers will enter the season with many question marks on the offensive and defensive line.
That’s the negative. The positive? Well, the Tigers have a pretty darn good quarterback returning under center with the most experienced skill players they’ve had in a few years…
Offense: Night and day. That’s what the quarterback situation is heading into the 2019 season. While the Tigers returned an experience playmaker in Jordan Thomas last season, Andrew Brister’s arrival created some uncertainty at the position. Thomas dazzled with his legs throughout the season, and Brister wowed down the stretch with some next level throws.
Entering his senior season, this team will be Brister’s even if he’s overcoming an offseason procedure.
“He had surgery to repair that ligament in his ankle that he injured last year, and he ended up having the procedure Tua (Tagovailoa) had,” McCarty said. “All indications are that he should be back and ready by the start of the season. I think our players gravitate toward him because he has a very positive vibe. And he has great ability, but like any quarterback, it’s important that he doesn’t do too much. He has to stay within himself and use his assets to the best interest of the team.”
And the Tigers aren’t shy of assets. When it comes to offensive playmakers in 2019 most expect athlete Max Hunter to break out in a big way. Hunter, the West Monroe transfer, averaged 6.7 yards per carry and rushed for 809 yards a season ago. McCarty said the Tigers would use Hunter at tailback and in the slot this fall due to the numerous backs capable of playing. McCarty said the Tigers could use sophomore dynamic rusher A.J. Allen, senior Frank Colvin, junior Timothy Byrd and senior linebacker Javon Carter for certain situations. That would allow Hunter to play some slot, alongside returning seniors Tanner Staten, Mercurius Chatman and Derryck Dorsey.
“We also have Josh Hopkins, who will play some defense for us too,” McCarty said. “Tanner Staten has played a lot for us. Last year Chatman played outside receiver with Tavis Butler, and we think Derryck Dorsey has potential to shine. Size-wise, he won’t stand out, but he’s a very good receiver.”
Though the Tigers have continuity returning on the outside, it’s the big guys up front that will provide the question marks. The Tigers were able to overcome starting fresh faces on the outside last season because of their veteran offensive line. McCarty is hoping the opposite happens this fall.
Tackles Will Campbell (sophomore) and Dworange Brown (senior) will return with starting experience, but the interior of that offensive line is up for grabs. Senior Mike Elliott, sophomore Landon Sorrell and junior Jaylen Franklin battled for interior spots in the summer.
“There are a few others battling, as well,” said McCarty back in July. “I like the capability of that group.”
William Read handled kicking duties in the scrimmages.
Defense: During Neville’s five-game win streak last season, the Tigers allowed only 11.8 points per game. Even in the game that ended that win streak, the semifinal loss to Edna Karr, the Tigers only gave up 25 points to one of the most explosive teams in the state.
Entering 2019, Neville’s defense will once again attempt to live up to its shutdown reputation. It’s a gaudy task. And while the defense is looking for depth up front, the Tigers return all-district performers at every level.
Two of them reside at linebacker. Senior linebackers Iken Tankchell and Javon Carter have made a lot of tackles in their Neville career, and McCarty is asking each to do a little bit more in 2019. For Carter, McCarty would like to see him become another team leader, while Tankchell tries out a new position.
“We’re looking at who can go in the interior with Javon,” McCarty said. “We’re looking at Tankchell outside. He has that body type that’s closer to (2018 defensive end) La’Kamion (Franklin), but he needs reps. We’ll see if that move sticks or if we need to move some personnel around.”
Up front, the Tigers will be led by a familiar name in Tikey Reese. Reese was also an All-District player and has garnered the most offers of any Tiger this offseason. Reese had up to seven offers in the summer as a powerful interior defensive lineman. Fellow senior Tyler Puryear will look to fill gaps alongside Reese, and McCarty said the Tigers are still working on creating more depth at that position. Juniors Dexter Walker and Myron Eleam will be competing for defensive end roles this fall.
In the secondary, senior safety Andrew Cagle and senior corner Charles Straughter will lead the Tigers. Hopkins worked some at corner last year and could see a lot of playing time in the secondary again. Brandon Horne will get a crack at free safety again, while sophomore Zeb Ruddell could see some playing time on defense if the offensive coaches don’t win the battle of tug-of-war for his services.
District outlook: District 2-4A will look quite different in 2019. Members of District 2-4A and 2-1A made lemonade out of lemons last year, Louisiana High School Athletic Associations Director Eddie Bonine said at Ouachita Parish High School earlier this year. After District 2-4A and District 1-4A consolidated following last year’s football season, the members of the district met and decided to divide the now 10-team district into two five-team divisions. After West Ouachita moved to District 2-5A, Neville, Bastrop and Franklin Parish joined Evangel, Huntington, Minden, North DeSoto, Northwood-Shreve, Booker T. Washington and Woodlawn-Shreve. The Tigers drew Franklin Parish, Minden, Bastrop and Huntington on the district schedule, and even though the landscape of the district has changed, the favorite hasn’t. The district title still runs through Forsythe Avenue.
