If West Monroe and St. Thomas More defenses shook up Neville’s offense in consecutive weeks, the Tigers exploded like a 2-liter coke on district foes Franklin Parish and Minden.
After scoring 41 points against the Patriots, the Tigers produced 34 points against a Minden defense that allowed 40 total points over the span of the five previous ballgames. Even more impressive, the Tigers did it on the road last Friday.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Tigers got its passing game going in the second quarter after a one-yard Max Hunter touchdown. Senior quarterback Andrew Brister connected with Derryck Dorsey on a 56-yard touchdown strike before finding Trejon Jackson on a 50-yard score with a minute remaining in the quarter. The back-to-back passing touchdowns gave the Tigers a 21-0 halftime lead on the road.
Following a 32-yard field goal from William Reed, Brister found Dorsey again on a 57-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Reed drilled his second field goal from 32 yards in the fourth quarter.
Brister had his finest performance of the season against Minden, completing 13-of-16 passes for 248 yards and three scores. Dorsey was his favorite target of the night, as he caught five passes for 140 yards and two scores.
Charles Straughter and Andrew Cagle recorded interceptions for the Tigers defense, while Hinton Roberts secured a sack for Neville in the lopsided victory.
At 5-2 (2-0), Neville will get a break in action before facing Bastrop on Nov. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.