Storylines abound for Wossman’s season-opener against Bastrop Friday night.
For starters, the Wildcats and Rams were supposed to be on opposite sides of the spectrum entering this season. The Wildcats figured to be a challenger in a crowded District 2-3A, while many wrote the Bastrop Rams off after this offseason’s mass exodus of talent.
Anyone who watched Bastrop and Ouachita scrimmage at West Monroe’s officials scrimmage at the beginning of August witnessed a Bastrop team beat Ouachita and look good in doing it. Wossman head coach Dean Smith admitted as much.
“You put on the film and realize that it’s not going to be an easy win like you initially thought,” Smith said. “I thought they lost everybody too, but they have a lot of talent.”
But Bastrop is already down to its backup quarterback entering the first game of the season, as Smith said the initial starter had to have surgery following that Ouachita scrimmage. Smith didn’t think that would change Bastrop’s offensive philosophy too much.
“That’s the challenge of this game,” Smith said. “(Bastrop coach Cedric) Sherrod is a big run guy. Watching film from last year, they were obviously a pass-heavy team with AB (Adrian Burnette).”
Inside the matchup is also the storyline of former coach playing former team. Now the offensive coordinator at Wossman High School, Burnette will coach against a team he led to a 10-3 record a season ago before losing his job due to Morehouse Parish School Board’s reduction in workforce.
“He’s not mad at anybody,” Smith said. “He and (new coach) Cedric Sherrod are still friends. It’s just one of those things.”
Wossman enters the matchup after beating Richwood, 20-12, in what Smith referred to as a base-heavy jamboree. That didn’t mean it lacked drama. Tied at 12 with 11 seconds to go Wossman quarterback Antrell Green scored from two yards out to beat Richwood, 20-12.
Green connected with running back Jessie Booker for a 30-yard score for the first score of the game before Broderick Stinson had a long touchdown run for the Wildcats.
“After the game I told the team the only thing that makes us better is playing time for those young guys,” Smith said. “Those guys are young, and you only get better when football games count.”
Everything counts at Wossman High School when the Rams come to town for a 7 p.m. Friday night tilt.
