Oak Grove and Sterlington put their No. 1 rankings on the line night Friday night when the Tigers visit Panther Field.
Sterlington sits atop the Class 3A list while the Tigers moved into the top spot in Class 1A in this week’s Louisiana Sports Writers Association prep football poll.
Playing up in classification for the third straight week, the Tigers’ 1-1 record includes a 33-21 Week 1 loss to Class 5A Benton and a 46-32 victory over Class 2A Rayville. Last Thursday’s game against Rayville wasn’t as close as the score would indicate as the Tigers’ reservers surrendered two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter.
“We are going to have all we want this week,” Sterlington coach Lee Doty predicted. “Oak Grove’s a good football team.”
A week after facing Ouachita Christian’s diverse scheme, the Panthers are gearing up for the option this week. With a veteran offensive line, which averages 260 pounds per man, the Tigers have the resources to move people around.
“Oak Grove gets after you offensively and defensively,” Doty said. “They are very big and very physical. They moved their big tight end to fullback, and their running back is as quick as a cat, and can absolutely fly.”
Braden Sullivan, in his first year as the starting quarterback, fullback Dalton Allen and tailback Otis Moore comprise the Tigers’ starting backfield.
EJ Anderson, Cole Pennock, Kade Klink and Jacob Gunter are all returnees to the offensive line.
As far as sheer size, the Tigers hold a decisive advantage over the Panthers in the trenches on both sides of the field.
“It’s going to be interesting to see if we can hold our own against such big kids,” Doty said. “We are going to have to be able to get off the field defensively. When we do, we are going to have to deal with those three D-1 guys up front.”
Defensive tackle Kenean Caldwell and nose guard Bert Hale have verbally committed to Kansas and Louisiana Tech, respectively, while junior tackle Bryson Baker is attracting Division I interest.
One flaw the Panthers are certain to address from the OCS game is a minus-4 turnover margin.
“We are not going to win if we turn it over four times this week. That is something we have to take care of, along with some other things, to give ourselves a chance,” Doty said. “If we turn it over, Oak Grove is going to run it three and four yards at a time, and we aren’t going to be able to get off the field. When we have the ball, we have to take advantage of it.”
Sterlington boasts a high-powered running game of its own, led by tailback Dallas Reagor (42 carries, 408 yards, 3 TDs) and fullback Jordan Townsend (27-120-4).
Quarterback Hayes Crockett, a ULM commit, has completed 12-of-23 passes for 136 yards.
Layton Rainbolt (7 receptions, 790 yards, 1 TD) and Ram Foster (3-60) are Crockett’s primary targets.
Linebackers Cole Jones (23 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble) and Colin Foy (16 tackles, 1 TFL) and safety Dorian Eddins (13 tackles, 1 TFL) top the Panthers’ tackle chart.
LAST MEETING: Oak Grove won last year’s encounter 20-14 on a soggy field in West Carroll Parish.
WEEKLY HONORS: Named as Players of the Week from the OCS game were Reagor on offense, cornerback Jaden Davis on defense and Rainbolt on special teams.
Reagor racked up 240 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. His signature run came on the final play of the first half, a 60-yard TD dash, which gave the Panthers a 20-7 halftime lead.
Davis contributed five tackles and broke up two passes as the Panthers limited the Eagles to 10 completions on 31 attempts for 91 yards.
Rainbolt returned two punts for 55 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown, and ran back three kickoffs for 29. He also caught three passes for 33 yards to finish with 117 all-all-purpose yards.
UPCOMING: Oak Grove starts District 2-1A play at home vs. Delhi Charter next Friday. On the road for their next two, the Panthers take on North Webster on Friday, Sept. 20 in Springhill, followed by a Week 5 open date and an Oct. 4 trip to Union Parish for the District 2-3A opener.
