Brady Hollinsowrth and Brandon Fine went 3-for-3 and a trio of pitchers threw a one-hitter as Bladen County, N.C downed Monroe 4-2 Saturday morning in first round play of the Dixie Pre-Majors 16U World Series.
Play continues Sunday at the Sterlington Sports Complex with Monroe facing Marshall, Texas in a 10 a.m. elimination game. Bladen County will face Laurel, Miss. in the winner's bracket at 1 p.m.
Down 4-1, Monroe brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh.
Bailyn Sorenson was hit by a pitch with one away and raced home when Luke Curtis reached third on a misplayed fly ball.
Cleanup batter Ryan Albritton then sent a laser toward left field. Unfortunately for Monroe, the North Carolina side had a tall soccer goalie playing third base. Diving to his left, Jacob Priest snagged the screaming liner for the game-ending out.
Monroe had its opportunities, but was unable to capitalize on six hit batsmen, including three in the first.
North Carolina opened the scoring in the second.
Hollinsworth gapped a leadoff double to left-center and trucked home on Tyler Hlll’s one-out RBI single. Hill was erased at second on Drew Sholar’s fielder’s choice. A passed ball and a throwing error later, Sholar scored from third as Brandon Fine scorched an RBI double down the left field line.
Bladen County padded its lead to 3-0 in the third.
Zach Meares poled a leadoff triple to right-center and slid home ahead of a high throw on Dylan Fine’s squeeze bunt.
Monroe, the Louisiana state champion, narrowed the deficit to 3-1 in the fourth.
Aden Harris opened the frame with a base hit up the middle, was waved to second on a balk, took third on Ty Sheldon’s fly ball to deep center field and completed the course on Brier Williamson’s RBI groundout.
North Carolina added an insurance marker in the sixth to go up 4-1.
Hollinsworth singled to left and Priest pushed a bunt to the right side and slid under the tag at first base to place runners at first and second with nobody out. Hill was erased at third for the first out on Hill’s fielder’s choice.
Moments later, Priest dashed home from second on a throwing error after Hill was forced at second on a fielder’s choice by Sholar.
Makhi Cromartie pitched three scoreless innings for the win. K.J. Brown and Meares, who was credited with the save, worked two stanzas apiece.
Brandon Fine clubbed two doubles and a single, drove in a run and stole a base as North Carolina pounded out nine hits. Hollinsworth contributed a double and two singles, Meares tripled, and Priest and Hill singled.
Albritton singled for Monroe’s lone hit.
Sorenson, who went the distance on the bump for Monroe, struck out seven without issuing a walk.
Notes: The fast-paced game was played in one hour, 48 minutes. … A three-sport athlete (baseball, soccer, basketball), Priest is among several North Carolina players who originally planned to attend soccer camp this week. … Monroe, which put runners aboard in every inning save the sixth, stranded eight.
