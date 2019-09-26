Sterlington travels to the northwest portion of the state Friday night where it will collide with the North Webster Knights in Springhill.
One aspect of North Webster’s game immediately caught Doty’s attention while viewing game film — speed.
“North Webster is totally different from anybody we have played, so far.,” Doty said. “They will be the fastest team we have played.”
Wide receiver Scottie Johnson, a Class 3A All-State selection last season, is the fastest of the group. He has been timed at 4.3 in the 40 and 10.9 in the 100.
“(Johnson) can fly, but he’s not the only one they have. They have seven or eight that can run,” Doty said. “North Webster’s a good football team. They are scary offensively with all the weapons they have.”
Quarterback Jacquez Thomas runs the offense with guards Garrett Reeves and Emmanuel Quintana anchoring the offensive line.
Linebackers Peyton Haehn and Jatareon Robinson spearhead the defense, along with free safety Roc Hawthorne.
North Webster comes in at 2-1 with wins over Haynesville (21-10) and Logansport (33-9) and a 14-7 loss to Class 4A Minden (14-7) last week.
Sterlington (3-0) has collected wins over Logansport (43-7), Ouachita Christian (40-19) and Oak Grove (17-14).
“The good thing is we’re 3-0,” Doty said, “but we have a whole lot of work to do, and lots to improve on.”
Turnovers — particularly in the red zone — have hindered the Panthers the past two weeks.
“We were inside the 10-yardline twice, and inside the 20 four times and came away without any points,” Doty said of the Oak Grove game. “Again, we’re not putting people away when we have the opportunity.”
With District 2-3A play approaching in two weeks, Doty is ready to see the Panthers start clicking offensively.
“I hope we’re better offensively this week than we have been,” Doty said. “I think we are starting to put it together a little bit. We may be able to play some kids this week that we haven’t been able to use the last couple of weeks.”
Defensively, the Panthers have allowed touchdown drives on the opening series of the second half in back-to-back games.
“We have to come out of halftime more focused,” Doty said. “We have worked on that this week.”
On the bright side, the Panthers stonewalled Oak Grove’s powerful rushing attack, allowing only 43 yards on 29 carries.
“We have played pretty good defensively in spots,” Doty said. “We are getting better defensively as we age, I hope.”
Layton Rainbolt continued to be a catalyst on special teams last week as his 43-yard return set up Jacob Green’s 27-yard field goal to put the Panthers up 17-7 with less than four minutes to play.
“We have had some big plays on special teams,” Doty said. “Hopefully, we’ll have a chance to break one Friday night — if we can make them punt.”
Sterlington is averaging 307 yards per game on the ground behind tailback Dallas Reagor (58 carries, 562 yards, 4 touchdowns) and fullback Jordan Townsend (35-161-5).
Quarterback Hayes Crockett’s primary targets are Rainbolt (8 receptions, 83 yards, 1 TD) and Ram Foster (4-64). Rainbolt has also returned four punts for a 26-yard average and one TD.
Among the Panthers’ defensive leaders are linebacker Colin Foy (24 tackles, 3 tackles for loss), safety Dorian Eddins (18 tackles, 1 TFL), cornerback Jaden Davis (14 tackles, 1 TFL), safety Harrison Womack (14 tackles, 1 TFL) and end Jordan Doaty (11 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 forced fumbles).
Luke Carmichael, an All-District 2-3A defensive tackle last season, is expected to make his regular season debut Friday night. Carmichael hasn’t played since the Bayou Jamb due to an injury.
POWs: Sterlington’s Players of the Week for the Oak Grove Game were Reagor on offense, Foy on defense and Rainbolt on special teams. Reagor and Rainbolt were both cited for the second straight week.
NEXT: Springhill closes out a three-game homestand vs. North DeSoto and District 1-3A rival Bossier High. Sterlington is idle next week before opening District 2-3A play at Union.
