Notes, quotes and perhaps an opinion or two on the Dixie Pre-Majors 16U World Series at the Sterlington Sports Complex:
Wednesday’s Stars: Dixie, which dominated the NELA summer baseball scene not that long ago, experienced a downturn in popularity with travel ball and other organizations coming into vogue. Forced to adapt to the times, Dixie Majors Baseball (ages 15-19) appears to be regaining its footing.
Held simultaneously at the Sterlington Sports Complex, the Dixie Majors 19U and 16U World Series offered some high-quality, competitive, entertaining — and, sometimes bad — baseball.
While players routinely hopscotch the state and nation from week-to-week to play in more glamorous tournaments, there is still something unique about a Dixie World Series. For Reed Eason and Cody Wooley, two of Sterlington’s heroes in the Dixie Pre-Majors 16U World Series, hosting and winning made it even better.
Deleting a 9-4 deficit, Sterlington struck for nine runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat North Charleston, S.C. 13-9 in the finals.
Eason was the catalyst of the sixth-inning rally with a pair of triples and three RBIs.
“I’ve played for teams that won travel tournaments before, but to be able to win at home was nice,” Eason said. “This is the first time I have ever played in a Dixie World Series. Winning the World Series with a bunch of guys from around here really means a lot.”
Sterlington’s roster was made up of mostly local talent, along with a sprinkling of imports. One of the team’s additions was Barbe phenom Brody Drost. Like Josh Pearson, Eason’s West Monroe High teammate, Drost is an LSU commit.
“It was amazing learning from Brody and seeing how he plays the game,” Eason said. “I get to see Josh every day in high school ball. It was really fun to play with both of them.”
For Eason, winning the World Series was a perfect ending to the summer season.
“This was a great way to end summer baseball,” Eason said. “I can’t wait for high school ball.”
On a staff full of flame throwers that often struggled to find the strike zone, a catcher turned out be one of Sterlington’s most reliable pitchers. In his second relief appearance of the tournament, Wooley pitched 3.1 innings for the win in Wednesday’s series-clinching victory. Wooley would be the first to admit that he doesn’t wooo people with his velocity. But he did his job Wednesday, keeping the game from getting out of hand. His most significant stat: zero walks.
“Wooley kept us in it, which is what we needed at the time,” Sterlington coach Ben Sheets said. “I’ve been a Wooley fan for awhile.”
Wooley is a shining example that a radar gun doesn’t measure the competitive spirit.
“Whether somebody is throwing 98 or 70, you have to look at it the same way,” Wooley said. “I just go out there and play. If you can’t throw a strike, it doesn’t matter how hard you throw.”
Sterlington jumped out to a 4-0 first inning lead in the championship game, but things quickly went south.
“Our defense killed the vibe,” Wooley said. “We made a couple of errors, then we stopped hitting. Especially with me pitching, having good defense helps.”
Entering the bottom of the sixth, South Carolina was in command 9-4.
“They had a lot more energy than we did. It was like we weren’t even playing, and we’re usually not like that,” Wooley said.
Sterlington, which played from behind in four of its five World Series victories, turned it on for nine runs in the sixth.
“That’s why we’re such a good team — once we get going, we’re kind of hard to stop,” Wooley said.
Wooley, Ouachita’s starting catcher, has played a lot of baseball over the years. Winning the Pre-Majors World Series ranks near the top of his most meaningful moments list.
“You have a closer bond with the guys you see every day,” Wooley said. “I live five miles from here. You can play in better tournaments with more (college) commitments, but there is no better feeling than playing with guys you know and love.”
Don’t imitate: Other than a 9-0 second round win over Ozark, Ala., the tournament hosts fell behind in four of their five games. Sterlington rallied from 7-1 and 9-4 sixth-inning deficits in its two wins over South Carolina and fell behind Brooksville, Fla. and in a second encounter with Alabama.
Even though his team got away with it, it’s not a model coach Ben Sheets recommends.
“I guess that’s their MO,” Sheets said. ‘You can’t keep playing from behind because you are eventually going to fail.”
Rings, please: In addition to being part of the World Series championship team, seven Sterlington Pre-Majors players helped their high school teams to state titles.
Making the list as two-time champs are Seaver Sheets, Grant Mangrum, Clay Benson, Nick Whittington, Brock Risinger and Parker Coley of Sterlington, Kade Woods of Ouachita Christian and Brody Drost of Barbe.
Trivia: Sterlington won its first Dixie World Series and its second overall. In 2011 at Mandeville, the Sterlington Panthers’ won the 10-and-under USSSA World Series title.
Kerry Elee, an assistant coach for both teams, holds the distinction of being the only person to be in uniform for the two championships.
Members of the 2011 team were R.J. Hill, Braden Bruscato, Davis Johnson, Blake Pender, Michael Givens, Cannon Leath, Tucker Allen, Jeremy Harrison, Kyle Elee, Willie Holloway, and coaches Scott Bruscato, Neal Johnson, Steven Leath, Reggie Hill, Chad Cannon and Kerry Elee.
Trophy Town: North Charleston reached the finals in all three Dixie Majors age divisions — 15U, 16U and 18U.
North Charleston defeated Prescott, Ark. 9-1 Wednesday in the 19U finals.
Two weeks ago at the Sterlington Complex, North Charleston lost a 2-1 heartbreaker to JPRD (Jefferson Parish) East Bank in the 15U championship game.
Sportsmanship: Mangham was awarded the Sportsmanship trophy prior to the 16U championship game.
A late replacement for Georgia, Mangham dropped a 17-5 first round decision to North Charleston, bounced back to beat Parkwood, Tenn. 13-5 Sunday and fell to Brooksville, Fla. 4-1.
