Ouachita Christian collected its 350th victory in program history with a 49-0 victory over the visiting Delhi Bears on Friday night.
OCS (4-1, 2-0 District 2-1A) clicked in all three phases.
Seven of 35 snaps resulted in touchdowns as the Eagles averaged 10.4 yards per offensive play while piling up 366 total yards (203 passing, 163 rushing). Scoring on six of seven first half possessions, the Eagles never punted.
Quarterback Hunter Herring completed 9-of-15 passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns.
“Hunter always runs the ball well, but I thought this was his best game throwing the ball,” OCS coach Steven Fitzhugh said. “The receivers did a good job of looking the ball in. There were several times where our receivers were hit immediately after the catch. We had seven different guys catch passes. It’s always good when you can spread it around that much.”
Will Fitzhugh displayed his versatility by rushing for a team-high 86 yards on four carries, catching three passes for 78 stripes and throwing a 38-yard touchdown pass.
Defensively, the Eagles held Delhi to 120 total yards, including 30 yards on 26 rushing attempts.
End Grant Mashaw had two stops in the backfield and Kade Woods forced one fumble and recovered another to pace the Eagles defensively. Dillon Dougan, Eli Extine, Kael Skipper and Jon Thomas Dixon contributed stops for negative yardage as the Eagles posted their 73rd shutout all-time.
“Delhi put 50 and 42 points on us the last two years, which is the most points we have given up against anybody in back-to-back games over the past 15 years,” Fitzhugh said. “We challenged the defense this week, and they stepped up.”
Needless to say, the kickoff coverage team was challenged, too. After allowing two touchdown returns in a 54-14 Week 4 win over Sicily Island, the unit showed substantial improvement against Delhi.
With Chris Holyfield consistently knocking the ball inside the 5, the Bears began three drives from inside the 10. Delhi’s best starting field position was its own 36.
“I thought our special teams played well,” coach Fitzhugh said. “Chris was kicking it to the 1 or 2-yardline, and our guys were able to keep it contained.”
Samuel Harrell was perfect on seven PAT attempts.
Herring’s 17-yard run on the fifth play from scrimmage staked the Eagles to an early 7-0 lead.
Delhi’s initial series came to an end when Woods caused a fourth down fumble in the backfield, allowing the Eagles to take over on downs at their own 40.
OCS doubled its lead on its next offensive play as Herring and Will Fitzhugh teamed up for a 60-yard TD strike.
Two series later, Eli Extine’s 38-yard reception on the final play of the first quarter upped the Eagles’ lead to 21-0.
Fitzhugh caught a 20-yard pass from Herring to open the second quarter scoring, then threw a 38-yard TD pass to Tristan Wiley to make it 35-0. Herring’s 25-yard run brought the score to 42-0 at the break.
Dillon Dougan’s 10-yard run early in the third quarter wrapped up the scoring.
OCS returns to action Thursday night in Ruston vs. Cedar Creek (4-1, 2-0).
_______________________________________________________________
By the Numbers
DHS ………………………….. OCS
9 ………… First downs ……… 15
26-30 …… Rushes-yards … 17-163
90 ……….. Passing yards … 203
26-10-0 … Passes (A-C-I) … 18-11-0
3-23.3 ….. Punts-avg. ….….. 1-39
5-2 ……… Fumbles-lost …… 1-1
14-115 …. Penalties-yards … 8-80
SCORING SUMMARY
Delhi …. 0 0 0 0—0
OCS ….21 21 7 0—49
FIRST QUARTER
OC—Hunter Herring 17-run (Samuel Harrell kick), 10:14
OC—Will Fitzhugh 40-pass from Herring (Harrell kick), 6:18
OC—Eli Extine 38-pass from Herring (Harrell kick), 0:00
SECOND QUARTER
OC—Fitzhugh 20-pass from Herring (Harrell kick), 5:42
OC—Tristan Wiley 38-pass from Fitzhugh (Harrell kick), 3:23
OC—Herring 25-run (Harrell kick), 0:20
THIRD QUARTER
OC—Dillon Dougan 10-run (Harrell kick), 9:15
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—Ouachita Christian: Fitzhugh 4-86, Herring 5-36-2, Dougan 5-33-1, Chad Strickland 3-8.
PASSING (A-C-I-Yds-TD)—Ouachita Christian 15-9-0-158-3, Fitzhugh 1-1-0-38-1, Landon Graves 2-1-0-7-0.
RECEIVING—Ouachita Christian: Will Fitzhugh 3-78-2, Herring 3-54-1, Wiley 1-38-1, Van David Matherne 1-16, Chase Simmons 1-8, John Daniel Thomas 1-7.
