Ouachita Christian ventures to Ruston Thursday night where it will face Cedar Creek in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Thursday Night Game of the Week. The game will be available live from the LHSAA live app with Louisiana High School Coaches Association director Eric Held, Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports and LHSAA director of communications and media relations Kate Adams calling the action.
The game will also be aired on The Wolf 92.3 FM with the OCS broadcast crew of David Gordy, Sol Graves and Sonny Vidrine providing the commentary.
Both teams enter the night tied with Oak Grove (3-2, 2-0) atop the District 2-1A standings. OCS (4-1, 2-0) is ranked No. 6 in this week’s Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 1A poll, while the Cougars (4-1, 2-0) come in at No. 14.
OCS has claimed 11 of the 13 meetings between the two schools, but the Cougars won the last contest in Ruston, 42-18, in 2017. Last year’s game in Lamkin went the Eagles’ way, 39-0.
All five of the Eagles’ games this season have been decided by three touchdowns or more. OCS opened the season with a 49-14 triumph over Arcadia, followed by a 40-19 loss to Sterlington. Since then, the Eagles have reeled off three consecutive victories over Jena (48-25), Sicily Island (54-14) and Delhi (49-0).
Senior tackles Grant Mashaw and Garrett Folds have helped pave the way for an offense which averages 43.8 points and 357.4 yards (226.4 rushing, 131 passing) per outing.
Will Fitzhugh (30 carries, 328 yards, 5 touchdowns), Hunter Herring (48-325-7) and Dillon Dougan (30-295-3) pace the Eagles’ balanced rushing attack.
Herring has completed 38-of-85 passes for 580 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.
Fitzhugh (10 receptions, 199 yards, 4 TDs), Eli Extine (10-137-1), Tristan Wiley (7-153-2) and Van David Matherne (6-93-3) are the primary pass catchers.
Leading the way defensively for the Eagles are linebackers Ethan Hogan (28 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks). and Jon Thomas Dixon (20 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack), free safety Fitzhugh (25 tackles, 2 TFL) and defensive lineman Mashaw (24 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles).
Cedar Creek has regrouped from a 17-2 opening week loss at the hands of Shreveport Loyola, to win four straight over Natchitoches St. Mary’s (33-7), Arcadia (34-12), Delhi (45-14) and Tensas (44-6).
Among the Cougars’ key players are quarterback Brooks Auger, running back Jed Wolfe, wide receiver JT Stephens, defensive ends Brody Johnson and Jared Miller, and linebacker Ty Lolley.
Both teams continue conference play at home nest Friday — OCS vs. Oak Grove, and Cedar Creek vs. St. Frederick.
