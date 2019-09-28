Spurred by seven defensive takeaways, the Ouachita Christian Eagles departed Sicily Island with a 54-12 road victory Friday night in the season opener for both teams.
Unable to score on their first two possessions, the Eagles took over on downs at the SI 45 when Van David Matherne and Ethan Hogan blew up a fourth-and-five running play for a loss of six.
Seven plays later, Will Fitzhugh’s five-yard run staked the Eagles to a 6-0 lead with 4:15 remaining in the opening frame.
Will Fitzhugh’s interception on the Tigers next offensive play set up his own nine-yard touchdown reception from Hunter Herring. Aidan Ham threw to Kade Woods on the 2-point conversion as the Eagles widened the margin to 14-0.
Sicily Island responded with a 90-yard kickoff return to cut the lead in half at the end of the first quarter.
OCS answered with 30 straight points to open up an insurmountable 44-7 halftime advantage.
Samuel Harrell’s 28-yard field goal, Eli Extine’s 54-yard punt return, Will Fitzhugh’s 38-yard run, and Matherne’s 24-yard pass from Herring boosted the margin to 37-7.
Shortly before halftime, Jon Thomas Dixon jarred the ball loose from an SI running back and Henry Messinger made the recovery to set up a 23-yard touchdown run by Chase Simmons.
Up 44-7 at the break, the Eagles cleared the bench in the second half.
“We were able to put a lot of young kids in, and get them some playing experience,” coach Fitzhugh said.
Javelyn Robinson returned the second half kickoff 97 yards for the Tigers before freshman Landon Graves scored the Eagles final touchdown on a pick-6.
Harrell accounted for the only points of the fourth quarter with a 31-yard field goal.
“Samuel made two field goals and barely missed a 43-yarder. It looked good from where I was standing, but it must have barely scraped the bottom of the crossbar,” coach Fitzhugh said of Harrell. “Samuel is just a sophomore, and you can hear the ball jump off his foot when he kicks. He’s going to be a good one.”
Eight different backs carried the ball and seven receivers caught passes as the Eagles generated 358 yards (228 rushing, 130 passing) of total offense.
OCS held the Tigers (2-2, 0-1) to 57 total yards for the game, and one first down and eight total yards in the first half.
“The offense played well and the defense played solid,” coach Fitzhugh said. “We were able to score on offense, defense and special teams, which is always good,” coach Fitzhugh said.
Kade Woods and Christopher Holyfield led the way defensively with three stops and one tackle for negative yardage apiece. Messinger and James Forte contributed sacks, with interceptions by Graves and Will Fitzhugh.
OCS (3-1, 1-0) continues district play at home Friday night vs. Delhi.
__________________________________________________
By the Numbers
OCS ……………...…………….…. SI
19 ……….... First downs ……….. 8
38-228 ….. Rushes-yards …..… 25-46
130 ……..… Passing yards …..… 11
20-10-1 … Passes (A-C-I) ….… 14-5-2
2-36.5 ..… Punts-avg. ……….... 4-26.3
1-0. …….… Fumbles-lost …….... 7-5
9-90 ….….. Penalties-yards ….. 7-80
SCORING SUMMARY
OCS …………… 14 30 7 3—44
SI ………………. 7 0 7 0—14
FIRST QUARTER
OC—Will Fitzhugh 5-run (kick failed), 4:15
OC—Fitzhugh 9-pass from Hunter Herring (Kade Woods pass from Aidan Ham), 3:06
SI—Landre James 90-kickoff return (kick good), 2:47
SECOND QUARTER
OC—Samuel Harrell 28-FG, 10:54
OC—Eli Extine 54-punt return (Harrell kick), 8:07
OC—Fitzhugh 38-run (Harrell kick), 6:38
OC—Van David Matherne 24-pass from Herring (Harrell kick), 3:51
OC—Chase Simmons 23-run (Harrell kick), 2:51
THIRD QUARTER
SI—Javelyn Robinson 97-kickoff return (kick good), 11:41
OC—Landon Graves interception return (Harrell kick), 8:01
FOURTH QUARTER
OC—Harrell 31-FG, 8:18
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—Ouachita Christian: Fitzhugh 6-76-2, Dillon Dougan 11-57.
PASSING (A-C-I-Yds-TD)—Ouachita Christian: Herring 17-7-1-113-2, Graves 3-3-0-17-0.
RECEIVING—Ouachita Christian:Fitzhugh 3-34-1.
