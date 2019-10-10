Will Fitzhugh scored four touchdowns — three rushing, one receiving — as Ouachita Christian eased past Cedar Creek 42-6 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Thursday Night Game of the Week.
OCS (5-1, 3-0) can now turn its attention to next Friday night’s home showdown with Oak Grove (4-1, 2-0). Sole possession of first place will be at stake.
“This was a good win for us,” OCS coach Steven Fitzhugh said. “This was really good preparation for us against the option because we are going to see it again next week. We’ll be able to watch the film and see the things we did right, and the things we did wrong, and try to get them corrected this week.”
Granted, The Grove is a different caliber of offense, but the OCS defense showed minimal flaws against Cedar Creek.
“I was pretty nervous going in because I was impressed with the way Cedar Creek ran the option on film, and I didn’t feel like we had a good week of practice defensively,” coach Fitzhugh said. “I thought our defense was disciplined on their reads tonight. I thought we played good football, played physical and got after it.”
Showing no signs of looking ahead to Oak Grove, the Eagles began to assert themselves midway through the second quarter against the Cougars (4-2, 2-1).
OCS missed an early opportunity after Grant Mashaw recovered a fumble at the plus-42 on Cedar Creek’s third play from scrimmage.
Shaken up on the Eagles’ first offensive snap, quarterback Hunter Herring left the game briefly.
With freshman Landon Graves filling in, the Eagles drove to the 5 before turning the ball over on downs at the 8.
Two carries by Lane Blue netted 12 yards to the 20, but the Cougars were eventually forced to punt.
Setting up at their own 49, Dillon Dougan’s 17-yard run on third-and-11 advanced the Eagles to the 35. OCS would capitalize on the fresh set of downs as Herring connected with Will Fitzhugh for the game’s first touchdown on the very next play.
Samuel Harrell’s first of six extra points made it 7-0, visitors, with 1:15 remaining in the opening period.
Following an exchange of empty possessions, Christian Gray’s sack and fumble recovery presented the Eagles with a short field at the 24.
Five plays later, Herring took it in from 11 yards out as OCS doubled its lead to 14-0.
Taking over at its own 23 after a Cedar Creek punt, the Eagles overcame a holding penalty while covering 77 yards on just three plays. Herring accounted for the final 61 yards as OCS opened up a 21-0 bulge with 2:46 to play in the half.
“I thought one of the plays of the game was when Hunter broke the long run before halftime to put us up 21, and we got the ball to start the second half,” coach Fitzhugh said.
With Grant Mashaw, Casey Cobb Andy Weatherford, James David Miller, Avery Pilgreen and Garrett Folds establishing control in the trenches, OCS finished the Cougars off by scoring on its first three possessions of the second half. Will Fitzhugh scored all three touchdowns on runs of 16, 19 and 34 yards as the Eagles extended their lead to 42-0 with 38 seconds left in the third quarter.
“Our offensive line was huge for us tonight,” coach Fitzhugh said. “We averaged over eight yards a carry tonight”
Led by Mashaw (6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack), Gray (6 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble) and Will Fitzhugh (5 tackles), the Eagles came within one big play of posting their second straight shutout.
Quarterback Brooks Auger’s 69-yard run on second-and-12 spoiled the Eagles’ shutout bid with 11:38 on the clock.
Otherwise, it was a tough night for the Cougars, who managed just five first downs and 137 yards (146 rushing, minus-9 passing) of total offense.
Meanwhile, the Eagles churned out 370 yards, including 304 yards rushing on 36 carries (8.4 yards per carry). Will Fitzhugh totaled 139 yards on 13 carries, followed by Herring with 91 stripes on 11 attempts.
Notes: OCS held a 200-48 edge in total offense at halftime. … With the turnover free effort, the Eagles improved to plus-16 in turnover margin for the season. OCS was plus-two Thursday night on the strength of a pair of fumble recoveries. … Steven Fitzhugh picked up his 197th career coaching victory. … OCS improved to 12-2 all-time against the The Creek. … The replay of the game may be viewed on CrescentCitySports.com.
