Ouachita Christian put its “Finish Strong” mantra into action Friday night.
Closing out the game with 27 unanswered points, the Eagles tuned up for District 2-1A play with a 48-25 victory over the Class 3A Jena Giants.
“I told the kids after the game, ‘That’s how you finish strong,’” OCS coach Steven Fitzhugh said. “This was our last time to play up in classification. To get a win against a very good football team, this was a big win for us. Jena has good size on both sides of the ball. It was a good test for us.”
In a game of spurts, the Eagles jumped out to a 14-0 lead only to trail 17-14 at halftime. After trading scores to start the second half, OCS began to assume command late in the third quarter.
Visiting Jena got off to a horrendous start, fumbling on its first two offensive snaps. OCS converted both turnovers into touchdowns.
Julian Stephenson’s recovery at the Jena 31 led to Will Fitzhugh’s fourth-and-goal run from one yard away. Samuel Harrell’s extra point made it 7-0.
Chris Holyfield’s kickoff went for a touchback before Will Fitzhugh retrieved a fumble at the Giants’ 4.
Hunter Herring’s touchdown pass to Van David Matherne on the Eagles’ next snap doubled the margin to 14-0 just 3:18 into the contest.
Threatening to turn the game into a route, OCS marched from its own 23 to the Jena 18 on its third possession only to fumble the ball away on fourth down.
The Giants began to find their footing after the turnover.
Jordan Jackson’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Trelon Jones on third-and-16 reduced the margin to 14-7 early in the second quarter.
OCS then picked up two first downs before punting the ball away.
Jena countered with a 12-play, 87-yard drive, which culminated with Jordan Jackson’s 10-yard, game-tying pass to Jaidikus Johnson with 3:29 left in the half.
Uncharacteristically, the normally run-oriented Giants finished with more yards passing (166) than rushing (124 on 32 attempts).
“Jena’s a smash-mouth team,” coach Fitzhugh said. “We were shutting their running game down, and they jumped into passing game mode and had some success. Their quarterback did a good job.”
Regaining possession on a defensive stop, the Giants grabbed a 17-14 halftime lead on Hunter Robertson’s 40-yard field goal.
OCS regained the leverage on its second series of the second half, compliments of Herring’s 10-yard run.
Jena answered with a 21-yard TD strike from Jordan Jackson to Jones. Jones then threw to Whittman Walters on the 2-point conversion as Jena opened up a 25-20 advantage.
Taking just 90 seconds to answer, the Eagles went ahead to stay on Will Fitzhugh’s 45-yard blast. Barham White’s catch on the 2-point conversion upped the Eagles’ lead to 28-25 in the final minute of the third period.
Jena missed an opportunity to tie the game early in the fourth quarter when a 27-yard field goal sailed off the mark.
Taking over at the 20 on the touchback, the Eagles seized the momentum. Will Fitzhugh’s 70-yard run set up Herring’s seven-yard touchdown as the lead grew to 35-25 with 9:18 to play.
Jena threatened on its next sequence, driving to the OCS 30 before strong safety Aidan Ham intercepted a deep ball at the 1.
“I thought Aidan’s interception was the turning point of the game,” coach Fitzhugh said. “They were looking to cut it to 35-32, and Aidan intercepts the pass at the 1-yardline. The next play, Hunter busts a long one, and we score a couple of plays later.”
Herring flipped the field position with an 81-yard scamper to the 18.
Converting on fourth-and-three, Fitzhugh covered the final 11 yards to give the Eagles a comfortable 42-25 cushion with 5:21 on the clock.
Four plays later, OCS took over on downs at the Jena 33, and Dillon Dougan housed it from there.
Averaging 11.1 yards per attempt, the Eagles gashed the Giants for 401 yards on 36 rushing attempts. Herring led the way with 19 carries for 183 yards and two TDs, followed by Will Fitzhugh with 8-140-3.
End James Forte led the Eagles defensively with a pair of sacks and four tackles for loss. Linebacker Ethan Hogan pitched in seven total tackles with three TFLs and a sack, and Ham logged six tackles, a sack and his second pick in as many games.
Both teams carry a 2-1 record into Week 4 road games Friday night. Jena travels to Tioga while OCS ventures to Sicily Island for the District 2-1A opener.
______________________________________________________________
By the Numbers
JHS ……………………….…… OCS
16 ……… First downs ………. 18
32-124 … Rushes-yards ……. 36-401
166 ……. Passing yards …….. 79
23-12-1 .. Passing (A-C-I) …… 15-6-1
4-51.3 …. Punts-avg. ………… 3-34.3
2-2 …….. Fumbles-lost ………. 2-2
7-40 …… Penalties-yards …… 10-70
SCORING SUMMARY
Jena ……..… 0 17 8 0—25
OCS ………. 14 0 14 20—48
FIRST QUARTER
OC—Will Fitzhugh 1-run (Samuel Harrell kick), 8:55
OC—Van David Matherene 4-pass from Hunter Herring (Harrell kick), 8:42
SECOND QUARTER
J—Trelon Jones 20-pass from Jordan Jackson (Hunter Robertson kick), 10:22
J—Jaidikus Johnson 10-pass from Jackson (Robertson kick), 3:29
J—Robertson 40-FG, 0:47
THIRD QUARTER
OC—Herring 10-run (kick blocked), 5:08
J—Jones 21-pass from Jordan Jackson (Whittman Walters pass from Jones), 2:20
OC—Fitzhugh 45-run (Barham White pass from Herring), 0:50
FOURTH QUARTER
OC—Herring 7-run (Harrell kick), 9:18
OC—Fitzhugh 11-run (Harrell kick), 5:21
OC—Dillon Dougan 33-run (kick failed), 3:53
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—Jena: Jordan Jackson 17-63, Jones 9-60. OCS: Herring 19-183-2, Fitzhugh 8-140-3, Dougan 6-68-1.
RECEIVING (A-C-I-Yds-TD)—Jena: Jordan Jackson 22-12-1-166-3, Jones 1-0-0-0-0. OCS: Herring 15-6-1-79-1.
RUSHING—Jena: Cameron Jackson 4-62, Jones 4-58-2, Johnson 4-46-1. OCS: Fitzhugh 2-58, Eli Extine 1-12.
