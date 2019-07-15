OCS' Hargrave named Small Schools All-American by MaxPreps

Ouachita Christian catcher Clint Hargrave collected yet another postseason award earlier this week when he was named to the MaxPreps Small Schools All-America baseball team.
A Southeastern Louisiana University signee, Hargrave is one of three catchers listed on the first unit.
Hargrave helped the Eagles to a 34-5 record and a No. 2 ranking in the final MaxPreps Small Schools national poll for schools with under 1,000 students.
Capping off a stellar career, Hargrave hit for a .404 average with a .510 on base percentage and a .719 slugging clip. His 46 hits included five home runs, four triples and 13 doubles to go with 43 RBIs. Showing uncanny discipline at the plate, he drew 27 walks against only 10 strikeouts.
Hargrave launched his final home run in the Division IV state championship game with a solo shot off the left-center field scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning, sending the Eagles on their way to a 7-1 victory over Opelousas Catholic.
Calvary Baptist pitcher Cade Hart (12-1, 0.49), also a first-team honoree, joins Hargrave as the only players from Louisiana on the squad.
Junior Ronan Kopp (8-0, 0.41/.522 batting average, 6 HRs, 39 RBI) of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Christian is the Small Schools National Player of the Year.
Billy Jack Bowen was named Coach of the Year after guiding Silo (Okla.) to a perfect 33-1 record and the No. 1 ranking in the Max Preps final small schools poll.
