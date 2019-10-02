Despite holding a 15-1 edge in the all-time series, Ouachita Christian enters Friday night’s home game against the Delhi Bears with a healthy respect for its District 2-1A foe.
Delhi’s lone victory over the Eagles came in 1993 — the third meeting between the two schools — in Lamkin. Since then, the Eagles have won 13 straight over the Bears. However, the past two encounters turned into shootouts with OCS prevailing 60-50 in 2017 and 56-42 in 2018. Thus, the Bears have the Eagles’ undivided attention this week.
“Delhi has put more points on us in back-to-back years than anybody else,” OCS coach Steven Fitzhugh said. “They have some very talented athletes.”
Among the Bears’ standouts are wide receiver Maquil Hicks and defensive lineman Joseph Hardy.
“Hicks, as a junior, had 1,000-plus yards receiving and 21 touchdowns. He can fly,” Fitzhugh said. “Hardy does a very good job for them up front.”
Delhi (2-1, 0-1) opened the season by defeating Delhi Charter 28-6 and Merryville 24-12 before bowing to Cedar Creek 45-14 in last week’s league opener.
OCS (3-1), meanwhile, cruised to a 54-14 road victory over Sicily Island last week. Seven takeaways (five fumbles, two interceptions) helped the Eagles start district play on the right track.
Will Fitzhugh (26 carries, 290 yards, 5 TDs), Hunter Herring (42-280-5) and Dillon Dougan (25-262-2) power an OCS rushing attack, which averages 8 yards per carry and 255.5 yards per game.
Herring has passed for 422 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.
Fitzhugh also tops the Eagles’ receiving chart with seven receptions for 121 yards and two scores, followed by Eli Extine (7-83), Tristan Wiley (6-114-1) and Van David Matherne (5-77-3).
Leading the Eagles defensively are linebacker Ethan Hogan (27 tackles, 5 tackles for loss), free safety Will Fitzhugh (22 tackles, 2 TFL), linebacker Grant Mashaw (21 tackles, 6 TFL) and strong safety Aidan Ham (16 tackles, 2 interceptions).
OCS returns to action next week with a Thursday night tilt vs. Cedar Creek in Ruston.
