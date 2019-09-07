Ouachita Christian surprised head coach Steven Fitzhugh at halftime of the Eagles' 49-14 rout against Arcadia by naming the field in his honor.
The Eagles debuted their brand new turf Friday night.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Ouachita Christian surprised head coach Steven Fitzhugh at halftime of the Eagles' 49-14 rou… Read more
Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of misdemeanor th… Read more
Neville ended Ruston’s two-game win streak over the Tigers in a 21-20 victory Friday night i… Read more
Richwood did enough things right to win its season opener and made enough mistakes to keep i… Read more
Lane Little didn’t get a say in the matter. Read more
What started out as something to do during the football offseason has turned into a way of l… Read more
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last week that the debtors’ prison scheme run by th… Read more
Monroe police arrested a Baton Rouge man on suspicion of home invasion and criminal damage t… Read more
Ouachita Green and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Vicksburg District will host the 2019 W… Read more
FARMERVILLE — D’Arbonne Woods Charter School unveiled its new on-campus stadium Thursday nig… Read more
The annual Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. Youth Fishing Tournament will be held S… Read more
When Woodlawn makes the journey from Shreveport to Richwood on Friday night, it will mark a … Read more
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of up to $50,000 in damage to property last… Read more
Two of the state’s winningest programs over the past three years take the field Friday night… Read more
St. Frederick will set out to play the spoiler Thursday night when it visits D’Arbonne Woods… Read more
West Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for simple kidnapping and domestic abuse battery la… Read more
A football coach and an eight-year-old student would have died last week in separate inciden… Read more
Can Ralph Abraham or Eddie Rispone make enough headway over the next month to stop Gov. John… Read more
Reporters, talking heads, columnists, editors and producers are slowly taking more of an int… Read more
For over three years, the liberal media, especially MSNBC, have been advancing the phony Tru… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.