This year’s Allstate Sugar Bowl Prep Classic at the Mercedez-Benz Superdome will be limited to the five non-select classifications after the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s 71 non-select football-playing schools voted to pull out of the event Thursday afternoon.
The LHSAA held its first split state football championships in 2013. Since then, separate championships have been added for boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball, though all championships were played at the same venue.
In April, the select schools voted to form their own association, the Louisiana Select Association. One of the new organization’s first courses of action was to move its state championship games to a neutral site to be determined in three of the four divisions. (The LHSAA does not recognize the LSA as a subgroup).
Two weeks ago, the LHSAA voted to allow the LSA schools to reconsider their decision and play in the Prep Classic, scheduled for Dec. 12-14.
In Thursday’s voting, the LSA again opted to hold its own championship events by a margin of 39-32. Select schools will play their championship games Dec. 6-8. Tulane, Louisiana Lafayette and Southeastern Louisiana have reportedly expressed interest in hosting the event.
Ouachita Christian and St. Frederick, Ouachita Parish’s two local football-playing schools, both voted in the minority to remain a part of the Prep Classic.
“You are talking about the best football venue in the state — and one of the best in America. (The vote) just doesn’t make sense to me,” said Steven Fitzhugh, who has guided the Eagles to four state championships during his 22-year tenure as OCS’ head coach. “Playing for the state championship in the ’Dome is something the kids hold on to for the rest of their lives. It’s unbelievable to me that they don’t want to play in the ‘Dome. The bottom line is they aren’t thinking about the kids.”
OCS, St. Frederick and Cedar Creek are the only select football-playing schools in northeast Louisiana.
“Kids growing up in this state have the dream and vision to get to that venue,” St. Fred head football coach/athletic director Andy Robinson said. “As a school, we would like for our football players, spirit groups, student body, parents and fans to have the opportunity to experience going to the ’Dome. To not have that opportunity is disappointing. But at the end of the day, we’re outnumbered. There’s only a small faction of private schools in north Louisiana, period.”
Over the years, schools have complained about going in the red from reaching the Superdome.
“One of the people I talked to, who voted against playing the ’Dome, was complaining about not getting a good time slot,” Fitzhugh said. “But I don’t care if you play at 10 in the morning, 1:00 the afternoon or 7:00 at night. If you make it to the ‘Dome, I guarantee you your school is going to be there to support you. Oak Grove had the 12:00 game last year, and the whole town showed up.
“I don’t know how everybody voted, but I bet most of the people who voted to move (the championship games) have never been to the Superdome.”
The Superdome has been the site of Louisiana’s state championship football games for 37 of the past 38 years. Due to Hurricane Katrina, the 2005 championships were moved to Independence Stadium in Shreveport.
Fitzhugh recalls watching Notre Dame and Redemptorist play in the sleet on Thursday night and leaving Friday’s Bastrop-Breaux Bridge game early because of the frigid temperatures.
“Go play a championship game in 25-degree weather, and see how much money you make,” Fitzhugh said.
Should OCS reach the state finals, Fitzhugh is still holding on to the slim hope of playing in the ’Dome. When the LSA agreed to begin searching for a neutral site for its championship events in July, Fitzhugh was the only coach at the meeting who declined to sign a waiver to override OCS’ right to host a state championship game.
“It’s hard to get to the championship game,” Fitzhugh said. “But if by some chance we make it, and we’re the higher seed, and our opponent wants to play at a neutral site, I’m going to say, ‘How about New Orleans in the ’Dome? We’ll go play with the public schools. And, you know what, we’ll play at 12:00 (noon) if they want us to.”
“If not, then they can come to Monroe, and we’ll play outside in December. The temperature will be a lot better inside the ’Dome.”
Though OCS and St. Fred are longtime rivals, this is one came where they have found common ground.
“I stand with coach Fitzhugh on a lot of these issues,” said Robinson, who is in his second year at St. Fred. “He’s been around a long time, and coached in the ’Dome. Coach Fitzhugh has been outspoken on the importance of playing in the ‘Dome, and I think he makes a lot of good points. I pretty much stand with him on the select issues.”
Fitzhugh and Robinson both complemented LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine for his efforts in maintaining the Superdome as a site for all nine state championship games.
“It was great of Mr. Bonine and the executive committee to give us the opportunity to get back in the ‘Dome,” Fitzhugh said. “Basically, they gave us the chance to correct an emotionally-charged decision that was made in July. Now we’re seven weeks away from the playoffs, and we still have no plan in place."
“I am not going to speak for Mr. Bonine, but I think he has really worked hard to get this thing together, but his hands are tied on certain issues,” Robinson added. “I appreciate the effort, research and time he puts into his job. I hate to see the LHSAA get criticized because they are doing all they can do.
“We want to be a part of the LHSAA, and we appreciate and respect the work they are doing. We stand with the LHSAA. Unfortunately, we are in the minority, I guess you could say, among select schools."
Robinson says the division between select and non-select schools may be more contentious in south Louisiana than in NELA.
“In south Louisiana, I think the public and private schools have some issues,” Robinson said. “Here, I think our relationship with the public schools is great. We play in an eight-team district with three select schools (OCS, St. Fred and Cedar Creek), and there are no bad or negative feelings. When a non-select school comes to St. Frederick, we do our best to treat them the same way we want to be treated when we go to their place. We all play by the same LHSAA rules, and I think it’s a level playing field.”
Robinson hopes the select school’s departure from the Prep Classic is temporary.
“As I understand it, we will revisit it at the beginning of the year,” Robinson said. “I think we’re giving up a lot. Going to the Superdome has always been such an important part of Louisiana high school football. Now we have an unsure destination.
“It’s a shame it got to this point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.