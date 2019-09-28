Stress and anxiety typically go hand-in-hand with Friday night lights, but (2-2) Ouachita head coach Jeff Fitzgerald has gotten more than he bargained for lately.
After a last-minute 38-35 loss to Neville the week prior, Ouachita gutted out a 21-14 road victory against Class 3A state contender Union.
“We’re getting better collectively as a team,” Fitzgerald said. “We have Carl (Glass) as our defensive standout, but as a whole, these guys are growing together. And offensively, we know Chaunzavia (Lewis) had a standout performance against Neville. But if you look, there’s not just one receiver dominating or one offensive lineman dominating. We’re getting better as a whole.”
Glass made his mark in the Lions’ win Friday night with a forced fumble followed by a fumble return for a touchdown to give the Lions their first score of the game. The forced turnover was the first of five Union turnovers in the contest.
“If they don’t turn the ball over five times, that’s a different ballgame,” Fitzgerald said.
Jaylen Kincaid recorded two interceptions for Ouachita in the victory.
While Lewis wasn’t able to get on track quite like Fitzgerald would have hoped, Lewis tied the game, 14-14, with a nine-yard score late in the third quarter.
But where Ouachita’s run game struggled to churn out yards against a stout Union defense, the Lions’ passing attack more than made up for it. The Lions offensive line continued to give Ouachita quarterback Zach Shaw enough time in the pocket to find receivers Jacoby Conners, who did not play last season as a sophomore, Brandon Kimes and DJ Jacobs. Shaw floated a perfect 25-yard pass to Jacobs for a 25-yard score to put the Lions up 21-14.
Shaw finished the night completing 11-of-15 for 103 yards, one touchdown and one interception. lewis rushed for 57 yards on 18 carries. Kimes led the receivers with 62 receiving yards on seven receptions.
“Every week I see us getting a little bit better on the offensive line, and things are just starting to slow down for Zach,” Fitzgerald said. “As a quarterback, the more comfortable they feel, the easier the throws come. He made some really good throws last night.”
Ouachita’s defense held strong the remainder of the quarter.
“Cayle Wheeler had a big night for us because he’s such a physical player,” Fitzgerald said. “You need that physical mentality against a team like Union. I thought our defensive line played well too against a team that’s really good at running between the tackles.”
The Lions will challenge a (4-0) Bastrop team next week that’s coming off of a 45-12 win against Richwood. The Rams hold victories over Evangel and Wossman this season. This will mark Ouachita’s second consecutive road contest.
