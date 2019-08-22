2018 record: 8-4
Quote of the summer: “These guys are no nonsense. We could probably be a little more vocal, but I do like the no nonsense approach these guys have.” — Jeff Fitzgerald, Ouachita head coach
Overview: Entering the 2019 season Ouachita is hoping size doesn’t matter. Whether it’s the actual numbers of the school (the Lions were flirting with moving down to 4A), or the size up front on the offensive line, the Lions might not shine in pregame like they might have in the past. But you can’t judge a book by its cover.
Where the Lions might lack size, Ouachita more than makes up for it with speed. From returning skill players like senior running back Chaunzavia Lewis or talented junior receiver Dearrion Jacobs, the Lions will be able to outrun many of their competition in 2019.
“We generally have good running backs and receivers here,” Fitzgerald said.
And defensively, the Lions have one of the best football players in Northeast Louisiana in Carl Glass, who recorded 147 tackles as a junior last fall.
Playmakers abound yet again for Ouachita.
And with recent success in the first round of the playoffs, one has to wonder if Ouachita is ready to take another step forward in Class 5A.
Offense: The biggest reason for optimism if you’re a Ouachita Lion fan has to be the return of Lewis in the backfield. Lewis is coming off of a season where he rushed for 1,385 yards and 17 touchdowns, while averaging 10.5 yards per carry. In the last two seasons, Lewis tallied 2,211 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns as the fastest man on the roster.
“He is compact and he is fast,” Fitzgerald said. “He is so fast. Chaunzavia is just about the fastest guy on the field every week. We’ve yet to come across a guy that can catch him from behind.”
Fitzgerald believes he’ll have thunder and lightning with Lewis and bruiser (junior) Boris Richard.
At quarterback, Zach Shaw will return after his first full season to start. Shaw threw for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns last season, but struggled to complete 50 percent of his throws. Fitzgerald believes Ouachita fans will see a more confident junior gun-slinger this season.
“He’s had a lot of growth both physically and maturity wise,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s a really smart guy, and he’s retained a ton from a year ago.”
Shaw will have plenty of targets in 2019, including a versatile tight end Kameron Williams. Fitzgerald said he’d move Williams all over the football field in 2019, as he believes he’ll be one of Shaw’s primary targets. At receiver, Jacobs will lead a talented pack that was upgraded by the return of the 6’4” junior Jacoby Conner along with sophomores Jaden Ladent and Austin Willis.
“Jacoby played with us as a freshman but decided to stick with football last year,” Fitzgerald said. “Jaden and Austin are both really good athletes. Austin will be our backup quarterback this year, as well.”
Up front, the Lions must replace two-time All-District center Chris Doyle, along with filling a vacant guard and tackle position. Fitzgerald said the competition there has ramped up. That means the Lions will count on returning starters senior tackle Micah Mansfield and junior guard Troy Bell to carry the load at least in the beginning of regular season play.
Brandon Lewis will kick for the Lions in 2019.
Defense: Though the Lions must replace its top receiver from last year along with three offensive linemen, those holes seem minor compared to the voids graduation left the defense.
Just look at the defensive line. The Lions will have to replace their entire defensive line next season, but Fitzgerald believes he has some talented juniors up for the challenge.
Players who stood out in the spring and throughout the summer were junior end Cody Wooley, junior end Troy Owens and a couple of big tackles in juniors Eric Pleasant Jr. and Devin Gix. Sophomore Phillip Bradford figures to get some playing time this season, as well.
“We lost a lot, and because of that none of these guys have had to be ‘The Guy,’” Fitzgerald said. “We have some talented guys that were in backup roles last year that are ready to step up.”
The heart of the defense will be Glass at linebacker, who made play after player last season as a junior.
“At the high school level, he could play safety, linebacker, tight end, running back, I mean, that’s just how talented he is,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s got a crazy ability to get to the football and make tackles.”
Glass, along with Dylan Nash, figures to be prominent members of that defense as seniors. Fitzgerald hopes to develop some depth at linebacker in fall camp.
On the back end, junior Cale Wheeler will be a returning starter at safety and sophomore Jaylen Kincaid will return at corner. Senior defensive back Shunterrious Queen split time with Jonathan Williams last season and is expected to have a role expansion in 2019.
“He’s the most improved player on the defense,” Fitzgerald said. “We have a lot of speed back there.”
District outlook: Ouachita will live in West Monroe’s shadow until the Lions ultimately beat the Rebels. But considering West Monroe’s dominance in district play — the Rebs haven’t lost a district game since 2002 — most prognosticators might be reluctant to pick any team other than West Monroe to win District 2-5A. West Monroe will remain the favorite until one of these district squads knock the Rebels off their perch. But that doesn’t mean the season comes down to one game, and one game alone.
In a talented district where Ruston and Alexandria are hoping to be 5A contenders again next season, Ouachita is looking to elbow its way in at the big boy table. And beating those squads would certainly help. Alexandria made big strides a season ago, but Ouachita got the better of the Trojans in a regular season finale before winning a first-round playoff game for the third straight season.
The only problem is Ouachita has suffered last-minute losses to Ruston in consecutive seasons. Ouachita is looking to finish stronger in 2019 and hopefully take that next step of becoming a legitimate contender in 5A.
