Taking a string of misfortune, which started pre-camp, into consideration, one can hardly blame Sterlington coach Lee Doty for breathing a sigh of relief following Thursday night’s three-way scrimmage with Cedar Creek and Beekman.
“Everybody played and nobody got hurt. That was job one tonight,” Doty said “It was good to accomplish that.”
For reasons ranging from injuries to illness, the Panthers have been forced to restructure their lineup, especially on the defensive side.
Thursday’s scrimmage, which included two eight-play series with the offense and defense, an eight-play series with the second unit and two live 12-minute quarters (running clock), marked the start of the Panthers’ preseason schedule.
“Just from being on the sidelines without seeing the film, I thought we got after it pretty good,” Doty said. “I thought offensively we moved the ball well. Defensively, I thought we went to the ball well.”
Besides safety Reece Brooks (out for the season) and linebacker Dylan Owens (out indefinitely), offensive lineman Braden Bruscato missed the scrimmage with an injury.
“Some guys, we held out, and some guys were limited,” Doty said.
Among those taking limited snaps were defensive tackle Luke Carmichael, defensive end Michael Patton and running back Dallas Reagor. In Reagor’s case, the plan was to give the younger backs a look.
“We just wanted to see some other folks run the ball behind the ones on the offensive line,” Doty said.
Minus Bruscato, the Panthers’ starting line featured center Cameron Rivera, guards Brock Risinger and Devan Henderson and tackles Joby Guthrie and Matthew Husser.
Sterlington scored on its sixth play of the scripted session against Cedar Creek as Jordan Townsend caught a 12-yard pass out of the backfield to set up first-and-goal at the 8-yardline, before punching it in from two yards out.
Brooks Auger’s interception on the following play prevented any further damage.
Only three of Beekman’s eight plays went for positive yardage against the Panthers. Colin Foy stuffed the Tigers’ first play for a four-yard loss, Jacob Cleckler made a stop for negative one yard, Brody Green recorded a sack for a seven-yard loss and freshman Max Risinger snared an interception on play No. 8.
Wide receiver Layton Rainbolt went off against Cedar Creek, catching three passes for 66 yards, highlighted by a 36-yard touchdown pass from Hayes Crockett on play No. 2.
Five plays later, with the Panthers facing fourth-and-four, Zach Crain broke a tackle at the 16 en route to a 24-yard TD burst.
Jordan Doty stripped the ball away from a ball carrier in the backfield to highlight the Panthers’ defensive segment against Cedar Creek.
Sterlington fullback Romaji Hatfield turned a pass in the right flat from Mason Lawhon into a 30-yard touchdown reception against Cedar Creek to highlight the junior varsity segment.
On to the game conditions portion of the scrimmage, the varsity Panthers defeated Cedar Creek 7-0 and the JV tied Beekman 7-7.
Sterlington needed just four plays to get on the board against Cedar Creek.
Reagor’s 57-yard scamper on the first play from scrimmage put the Panthers in scoring position at the 13.
Three plays later, Townsend took it in from three yards out.
Offensive lineman Dalon Moore’s 60-yard scoop and score, followed by Cole Honeycutt’s PAT staked Beekman to an early 7-0 lead against the Panthers.
Sterlington answered with a six-play, 70-yard drive, which culminated with J’Keldrick Miller’s 42-yard TD blast. Jacob Green tacked on the game-tying extra point.
Thursday’s outing was a starting point.
“At least we understood on both sides of the ball what should be done,” Doty said. “As we get more reps, more practices and more games, we’ll get better and better.”
Sterlington will close out play Thursday at 6:30 p.m. against Jena in the Bayou Jamb at ULM.
“We have a big challenge next week against Jena,” Doty said. “Some of the guys who saw limited time tonight will get more snaps and some of the guys who sat out tonight will play. We will go in there with a plan as far as playing time as we continue to try to find some depth.
“It’s good to have a scrimmage over with and under our belts.”
Notes: Dawson Snell, the 2017 Class 3A Defensive Player of the Year, has rejoined the Panthers in a new capacity as a student assistant. Snell, who attends UAM-Crossett, works with the linebackers. … Sterlington opens regular season play at Logansport on Friday, Sept. 6.
