LOGANSPORT — Sterlington broke up a close game shortly before halftime on its way to a 43-7 season-opening victory over Logansport on Friday night.
After starting the game with two scoreless possessions, the Panthers opened the scoring when a fumbled punt caromed out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
Sterlington cashed in on favorable field position after the free kick, driving 42 yards on nine plays. Fullback Jordan Townsend crashed in from a yard out to make it 9-0 with 43 seconds left in the opening frame.
Following an empty possession by the Tigers, Jacob Green’s 25-yard field goal stretched the visitors lead to 12-0.
Logansport then embarked on an impressive 12-play, 80-yard drive. Key’Savalyn Barnes’ 13-yard run narrowed the deficit to 12-7 with 6:50 to play in the half.
Sterlington answered with a nine-play, 50-yard march, which culminated with Townsend’s second one-yard run, to go up 19-7.
Logansport’s offense was back on the field for only one play as the Panthers recovered a fumble at the plus-25.
Immediately cashing in on the turnover, Hayes Crockett threw to Layton Rainbolt for the Panthers’ second touchdown in a 16-second span. Green’s PAT widened the spread to 26-7, 3:03 before halftime.
Green converted all five extra point attempts and made 2-of-3 field goal tries, including a career-long 42-yarder to start the second half scoring.
Dallas Reagor’s two-yard plunge and Zach Crain’s five-yard run enabled the Panthers to carry a commanding 43-7 bulge into the final period.
Led by Reagor with 168 yards on 19 carries, the Panthers amassed 372 yards on the ground while out-gaining the Tigers 416-175. Sophomore J’Keldrick Miller provided a spark off the bench with five carries for 70 yards, highlighted by a 24-yard pickup.
Cole Jones tallied a dozen tackles, including two for negative yardage, as the Panthers snapped Logansport's 32-game regular season winning streak.
Home for their next two, the Panthers take on District 2-1A powers Ouachita Christian (Friday, Sept. 13) and Oak Grove (Sept. 20)
By the Numbers
SHS …..……………………… LHS
18 ..…..… First downs ……….. 11
56-372 … Rushes-yards …….. 33-130
44 ……… Yards passing …….. 45
9-5-0 ….. Passes (A-C-I) …….. 13-6-0
2-47.5 … Punts-avg. …………. 6-32.5
3-1 …….. Fumbles-lost ………. 4-1
7-65 …… Penalties-yards ……. 14-104
SCORING SUMMARY
Sterlington …… 9 17 17 0 — 43
Logansport ……0…7….0 0—7
FIRST QUARTER
S — Safety, 4:00
S — Jordan Townsend 1-run (Jacob Green kick), 0:43
SECOND QUARTER
S — Green 25-FG, 9:29
L — Key’Savalyn Barnes 13-run (kick good), 6:50
S — Townsend 1-run (Green kick), 3:19
S — Layton Rainbolt 25-pass from Hayes Crockett (Green kick), 3:30
THIRD QUARTER
S — Green 42-FG, 6:06
S — Dallas Reagor 2-run (Green kick), 2:46
S — Zach Crain 5-run (Green kick), 0:14
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING — Sterlington: Dallas Reagor 19-168, J’Keldrick Miller 5-70, Crain 8-61-1, Townsend 11-51-1. Logansport: Xavier Simpson 14-70, Barnes 9-67-1.
PASSING — Sterlington: Crockett 9-5-0-44-0. Logansport: Jace Shoalmire 13-6-0-41-0.
RECEIVING — Sterlington: Rainbolt 4-46-1. Logansport: Patrick Mims 3-14, Barnes 1-16, Justin Contaro 1-11.
