Sterlington scored on six of seven first half possessions en route to a 45-0 District 2-3A victory over Richwood on a rainy Friday night at Panther Field.
Hayes Crockett scored from three yards out on the ninth play from scrimmage, and ran the 2-point conversion on a fake PAT to give the Panthers an early 8-0 lead.
Harrison Womack’s interception on the Rams’ first offensive snap put the Panthers back in business at the plus-29.
Dallas Reagor’s 27-yard run around the left edge paved the way for Jordan Townsend’s one-yard touchdown.
Led by Reagor (8 carries, 112 yards, 1 TD), nine different ball carriers contributed to the 292-yard rushing effort.
Since suffering an ankle injury vs. North Webster in Week 4, Reagor missed the Union Parish game altogether and saw limited action vs. Wossman in Week 7.
“It was good to see Dallas running hard and hitting the holes like he was,” Sterlington coach Lee Doty said. “He is getting a lot closer to 100 percent. The goal all along has been to have him at 100 percent for the playoffs. He looked good on his cuts tonight and ran through the holes with authority.”
Reagor’s 49-yard run preceded Crockett’s 10-yard TD jaunt off the option keeper as the Panthers went up 21-0.
A big hit by Cole Jones forced a fumble on the kickoff, and Dorian Eddins recovered for the Panthers at the plus-17.
Sterlington eventually settled for Jacob Green’s 34-yard field goal and a 24-0 lead.
Richwood came up with a stop on the Panthers’ fifth possession when Deveryn Brooks intercepted a fourth down fullback pass.
Grant Mangrum, who spelled Crockett in the second quarter, came on to direct a pair of scoring drives.
Picking up a key block from Bryce Lark, Layton Rainbolt’s 36-yard punt return to the 19 set up Mangrum’s 11-yard touchdown run.
Stops in the backfield by Colin Foy and Parker Coley disrupted the Rams’ next series.
Starting from their own 49, the Panthers put together a seven-play, 51-yard drive.
Mangrum’s 10-yard pass to Hixson Street moved the chains on fourth-and-seven ahead of Reagor’s 17-yard touchdown.
“The plan was to play Hayes for four series, and give Grant some work with the regulars,” Doty said. “We should have put him in earlier last week. Grant is very capable of doing what we needed him to do, as you could see tonight. He deserved what happened to him tonight. He had a heck of a game.”
Limited to negative-8 total yards through the first 24 minutes, the Rams were held without a first down until Michael Sherman’s seven-yard carry moved the sticks on the next-to-last play of the half. For the evening, the Panthers allowed only four first downs and 51 total yards.
“I thought our defense played really good,” Doty said. “We forced several turnovers and we tackled well again.”
Jo’Darius Robinson returned the second half kickoff 12 yards to the 37. Riding the running of Sherman, who carries six times for 35 yards, the Rams reeled off three consecutive first downs while advancing to the 26.
A false start on first down helped derail the drive, and Tyreece Mitchell and Cliff Jones made stops for minimal gains before the Panthers took over on downs at the 27.
Sophomore defensive back Cliff Jones, the brother of senior linebacker/DB Cole Jones, finished with a team-high seven tackles as the reserves played the entire second half.
“Cliff is playing more and more varsity,” Doty said. “He hasn’t played since the eighth grade so it took him awhile to get back in form. Tonight, he came up and made some really good tackles. He doesn’t mind sticking his nose in there, which is the biggest improvement he has made since the first of the year.”
J’Keldrick Miller produced the game’s highlight reel play, unleashing a series of shifty moves on a 55-yard run to the 17. Three carries by Matthew Miers netted 16 yards before freshman quarterback Mason Lawhon scored his first varsity touchdown on a one-yard sneak to wrap up the scoring.
Words of appreciation
Xochie Doty, the wife of Sterlington coach Lee Doty, underwent surgery Thursday afternoon in Shreveport and returned home Friday. Ms. Doty is battling breast cancer for the second time.
“We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation for everything everybody has done for us,” coach Doty said. “Words cannot express what your support has meant to us.”
Coach Doty said Xochie Doty tuned in to the radio broadcast Friday night.
“She spent the night resting and listening to the game on the radio,” coach Doty said during his postgame interview.
In support of Ms. Doty, the Panthers have placed a pink ribbon sticker on the back of their helmets.
Next: Richwood (1-6, 0-3) closes out a season-ending three-game road swing with stops at Wossman on Friday and Ferriday (Nov. 8). Sterlington faces Franklin Parish in Winnsboro on Friday night before returning home to play Carroll in the regular season finale on Thursday, Nov. 7.
Notes: Twenty-two different Panthers contributed to the tackle chart. … Three different Panthers (Green, Oren Keller and Jackson Sturdivant) kicked extra points. … Sterlington linebacker Seth Temple returned to action after missing the previous two games with an injury. … Cole Jones and Caleb Andrews forced fumbles for the Panthers, both of which were recovered by Dorian Eddins. … The sparse crowd was treated to a special halftime show as SHS Principal Jason Thompson and sponsor Doll Ann Johnson joined the cheerleaders in their dance routine.
By the Numbers
RHS ………………………………… SHS
4 ……….. First downs ……………. 12
20-42 ….. Rushes-yards …………. 42-292
9 ……….. Passing yards …………. 27
9-6-1 ….. Passes (A-C-I) …………. 3-1-1
3-36.7 … Punts-avg. ……………… 1-27
3-2 ……. Fumbles-lost …………… 2-0
6-28 …… Penalties-yards ……….. 5-25
SCORING SUMMARY
Richwood …….0 0 0 0—0
Sterlington …. 24 14 0 7–45
FIRST QUARTER
S—Hayes Crockett 3-run (Crockett run), 8:03
S—Jordan Townsend 1-run (Jacob Green kick), 7:37
S—Crockett 10-run (kick blocked), 4:41
S—Green 34-FG, 0:55
SECOND QUARTER
S—Grant Mangrum 11-run (Green kick), 8:32
S—Dallas Reagor 17-run (Oren Keller kick), 2:07
FOURTH QUARTER
S—Mason Lawhon 1-run (Jackson Sturdivant kick), 1:10
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—Richwood: Michael Sherman 15-32. Sterlington: Dallas Reagor 8-112-1, J’Keldrick Miller 4-65, Townsend 13-57-1, Matthew Miers 6-27.
PASSING—Sterlington: Mangrum 2-1-0-10-0.
RECEIVING—Sterlington: Hixson Street 1-10.
