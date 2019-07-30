Sterlington led only once against North Charleston, S.C. Monday night, but the bottom line is all that mattered. William Perkins’ walkoff single in the bottom of the eighth capped an epic comeback, sending the host team to an 8-7 quarterfinal victory in the Dixie Pre-Majors 16U World Series.
Digging their way out of a 7-1, sixth-inning hole, Sterlington emerged as the only remaining undefeated team in the double elimination tournament. Tuesday’s semifinal pairings at the Sterlington Sports Complex have North Charleston vs. Prescott, Ark. at 4 p.m., followed by Sterlington vs. Ozark, Ala. at 7 p.m.
Down to their final four outs with two down and the bases empty in the bottom of the sixth, defeat appeared inevitable for a Sterlington team which had managed only one hit. But the momentum would turn quickly and decisively.
Back-to-back singles by Reed Eason and Clay Benson and a walk to Grant Mangrum brought the top of the order up with a chance to get back in the game.
Josh Pearson, who had Sterlington’s only hit prior to the sixth, then drilled an opposite field, two-hopper off the left field fence for a three-run double. Next, Seaver Sheets kept the rally going with an RBI single up the middle to bring Sterlington within 7-5. South Carolina second baseman Tyler Collins made a long, running catch to flag down a fly ball off the bat of Brody Drost for the third out, but Sterlington had closed within striking distance.
Cody Wooley, Sterlington’s third pitcher of the evening, pitched around a pair of walks in the top of the seventh.
Perkins was hit by a pitch leading off the Sterlington seventh and galloped home on Christian Duplechin’s RBI double to deep left-center to make it a one-run game.
Parker Coley’s groundout to first base moved Duplechin to third before Eason extended the game with a game-tying sacrifice fly.
Hayden Perry singled past first base to open the North Carolina eighth and was bunted into scoring position by Capers Molinaroli. After walking Zack Blakeley, Wooley induced a ground ball to shortstop Sheets, who shuffled to his left, stepped on the bag and threw to Duplechin at first base for the inning-ending double play.
South Carolina would not record an out in the home half of the eighth.
Pearson walked on four pitches, Sheets singled to left and Drost was purposely passed to fill the basepaths, setting up Perkins’ game-winning base hit to left.
The start of the game did not match the exciting finish. A pair of two-out bases loaded walks left the game tied 1-1 through two innings.
South Carolina began to assert itself from there.
After the first two batters went down harmlessly in the fourth, Trapper Watkins walked and scored when Collins singled and scurried all the way to third on a throwing error. Nick Vaughn’s free pass preceded an RBI single by Juan Volquez, enabling North Charleston to open up a 3-1 lead.
Things would get worse for Sterlington before they got better.
Vonna Elias’ two-out double in the fifth chased home Perry, who walked, to make it 4-1.
A leadoff double by Collins, three more walks and Molinaroli’s two-run single left South Carolina with a seemingly insurmountable 7-1 advantage.
Wooley, who followed Nick Whittington and Kade Woods to the mound, was the winner.
Sterlington out-hit South Carolina 9-7. Pearson drove in three runs with a double and a single, Sheets went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Duplechin doubled and Perkins, Eason, Benson and Mangrum singled.
Collins doubled and singled for North Charleston, Perry supplied a pair of singles, Elias doubled, Molinaroli contributed three RBIs with a two-run single and a bases-loaded walk and Volquez had a base hit.
Perry, South Carolina’s fourth pitcher, was dealt the loss. Starter Walker Richardson, who carried a shutout into the sixth, allowed two runs (earned) through 5.2 innings.
Notes: Both pitching staffs struggled with their command, leading to a three-hour game. Sterlington doled out 14 walks while South Carolina was charged with 10 walks and two hit batsmen. … Volquez (1-for-1) reached safely in all five plate appearances with an RBI single, three walks and an HBP.
Ozark, Ala. 2, Monroe 1
Holt Steed checked Monroe on four hits to lift Ozark in a well-pitched game Monday morning.
Monroe opened the scoring in the bottom of the third when Bailyn Sorensen laced a two-out single, stole second and completed the circuit on Barham White’s RBI single.
Alabama answered immediately with the equalizer. Abe Chancellor led off the top of the fourth with a base hit, moved to third on groundouts by Darryl Lee and Carson Dunlap and tallied on Bailey Sparrow’s base knock.
With one out in the sixth, Dunlap singled, Bailey walked and Grant Odom doubled home what proved to be the decisive run.
Steed did not allow a runner past second base over the final three innings. After walking White with one out in the fifth, he enticed a game-ending double play and finished the superb outing with a pair of flawless innings. For the game, Steed struck out four, surrendered four hits, walked one and hit two.
Bailyn Sorensen was outstanding in defeat for Monroe. He gave up seven hits, struck out two and walked two while going the distance.
Grant poked a pair of doubles, Chancellor doubled and singled, and Dunlap, Bailey and Landon Thrash singled for Ozark.
White went 2-for-2 with two singles and a walk for Monroe, and Sorensen and Luke Curtis singled.
AT STERLINGTON SPORTS COMPLEX
(Double elimination)
Saturday’s Games
Game 1 — Laurel, Miss. 5, Marshall, Texas 1
Game 2 — Bladen County, N.C. 4, Monroe 1
Game 3 — Prescott, Ark. 10, Parkwood, Tenn. 2
Game 4 — North Charleston, S.C. 17, Mangham 5
Game 5 — Ozark, Ala. 8, Mecklenburg County, Va. 1
Game 6 — Sterlington 8, Brooksville, Fla. 7
Sunday’s Games
Game 7 — Monroe 14, Marshall, Texas 9, Texas eliminated
Game 8 — Mangham 13, Parkwood, Tenn. 5, Tennessee eliminated
Game 9 — Brooksville, Fla. 7, Mecklenburg, Va. 2, Virginia eliminated
Game 10 — Bladen County, N.C. 14, Laurel, Miss. 3
Game 11 — North Charleston, S.C. 11, Prescott, Ark. 7
Game 12 — Sterlington 9, Ozark, Ala. 0
Monday’s Games
Game 13 — Prescott, Ark. 6, Laurel, Miss. 0, Mississippi eliminated
Game 14 — Brooksville, Fla. 4, Mangham 1, Mangham eliminated
Game 15 — Ozark, Ala. 2, Monroe, 1 p.m., Louisiana eliminated
Game 16 — North Charleston, S.C. 12, Bladen County, N.C. 1
Game 17 — Prescott, Ark. 11, Brooksville, Fla. 7, Florida eliminated
Game 18 — Ozark 5, Bladen County, N.C. 4, North Carolina eliminated
Game 19 — Sterlington 8, North Charleston, South Carolina 7, 8 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Game 20 — Prescott, Ark. vs. North Charleston, S.C., 4 p.m.
Game 21 — Sterlington vs. Ozark, Ala., 7 p.m.
