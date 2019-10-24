In many ways the writing was on the wall. After Ouachita gave up 300 rushing yards to Ruston on Oct. 18, West Monroe’s game plan wrote itself, though it didn’t “veer” too far from the weekly recipe for victory.
Ouachita received a healthy helping of that patented West Monroe ground attack Thursday night, as the Rebels rushed for 273 in a 20-0 victory.
“We can run the ball,” West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge said. “We have a senior offensive line, a big ol’ fullback and Lane (Little) does a nice job of reading it.”
Run-first
The Rebels entered Thursday night’s matchup averaging less than eight passes per contest, so it shouldn’t shock anyone the Rebels threw it just four times against the Lions Thursday.
After rushing for 273 yards against the Lions, the Rebels have now rushed for more than 2,000 yards as a team this season.
The Rebels entered the matchup with 250 yards on the ground per contest this season, so despite defenses being aware of what the Rebels want to do, West Monroe remains efficient offensively. And that remained true against Ouachita, though finding the end zone was difficult in the first half.
Ironically, the first play of game saw quarterback Little throw an interception to Ouachita ball-hawk Jaylen Kincaid.
West Monroe’s rush attack kicked into gear on the Rebels’ second series of the night. Cayden Pierce ran a fullback dive for a first down on 3rd-and-5 before Derome Williams ripped off a 15-yard run to get the Rebels near the red zone. Williams averaged 10 yards per carry for the Rebels in the win.
After the Rebels penetrated the red zone, Ouachita stuffed West Monroe on a short-yardage fullback dive to force a turnover on downs. West Monroe’s defense continuously limited the damage and gave the ball back to its offense after defensive end Malcolm More sacked Ouachita quarterback Zach Shaw on 3rd-and-long midway through the first quarter.
Each offense struggled early. Four punts, a turnover and a turnover on downs highlighted the first 12 minutes of the game.
“Our guys played hard,” Ouachita head coach Jeff Fitzgerald said. “I’m very proud of their effort. West Monroe does a lot of little things right. And that’s the difference in the football game.”
West Monroe struck first blood four minutes into the second quarter. After a takeaway, Little polished off a short drive with a six-yard option keeper.
Ouachita’s defense came to play in the first half. The Lions defense snuffed out a threatening 11-play West Monroe drive and forced a turnover on downs just before halftime. West Monroe outgained Ouachita, 145 to 29, in rushing yards in the first two quarters, but only had a one-score lead to show for it.
Leading 7-0 in the second half, West Monroe faced another fourth-and-short, but this time it was near midfield. Ouachita went for its third consecutive fourth down stop, but Williams ripped off a 30-yard run to set up an eventual four-yard Little touchdown run to give West Monroe a 14-0 advantage.
Stingy defense
“The best team in the state of Texas only scored 17 points on those guys,” Fitzgerald said. “They are strong defensively. They are as strong as anybody in the country in high school football. They’re stingy.”
After Thursday night’s effort, the Rebels have allowed 6.5 per contest this season.
It’s why West Monroe has a 7-1 record despite scoring less than 26 points per contest this season.
“I think our secondary is maybe the best (in school history) as far as covering and run support,” Arledge said.
The Rebels defense set the tone on the opening series of the game. Ouachita’s third play from scrimmage saw the Lions run a dive with Chaunzavia Lewis before Ouachita’s tailback hit a wall of Rebel defenders for no gain.
The Lions continuously threatened with throws down the field, though Shaw struggled to connect with his receivers down the field. Shaw completed just 5-of-17 passes for 38 yards.
It seemed as if any time the Lions recorded a positive play, the Rebels would upstage it with a big defensive play. After Lewis got the Lions into Rebel territory for the first time in the second quarter, a fumbled handoff two plays later was recovered by Moore to give the ball back to the Rebels.
Ouachita crossed the 50 on its ensuing drive, but a sack by Aidan Swanner forced another Lion punt and held West Monroe’s goose egg in check.
Ouachita turned to trickery in the second half. A 30-yard fake punt by Carl Glass in the third quarter gave the Lions some momentum. Ouachita entered the red zone on the drive midway into the third quarter before Brooks Miller intercepted Shaw in the end zone to end a promising Ouachita drive.
“That was the first one for the safeties (this year), so they’re on the board,” West Monroe defensive coordinator Tony Osborne said.
The ensuing Ouachita drive saw Peyton Todd keep his interception streak in tact. Todd tipped a Shaw pass high in the air before corralling the interception for the third straight week.
“Peyton Todd’s taken to linebacker like a duck does to water,” Arledge said.
Shaw’s interception allowed West Monroe to score on a two-play, 15-yard drive. Javari Sanders scored on a six-yard run.
Ouachita’s best scoring opportunity came early in the fourth quarter. The Lions got inside West Monroe’s 10-yard line after Lewis ripped off a 54-yard run and Shaw drew a roughing the passer penalty. Aiden Bellot’s second sack of the game forced a 4th-and-11 before Tanner Zordan sacked Shaw to preserve the shutout. West Monroe recorded six sacks in the win.
“I like to get off the bus blitzing, but most of the time, we were able to get pressure with four or five guys,” Arledge said. “A lot of those were coverage sacks.”
The Rebels outgained the Lions 286 to 192 in total yards. Lewis had 114 yards on 16 carries for the Lions, while Williams rushed for 115 yards for the Rebels.
26 and counting…
The Rebels’ victory marks the 26th consecutive win against the oldest school in Northeast Louisiana. The Rebels now hold a 44-22-1 all-time record against the Lions.
Thursday’s victory marks West Monroe’s 93rd consecutive district win.
West Monroe will host Pineville next Friday, while (4-4) Ouachita travels to Alexandria Senior High.
