It’s not often a team can total 225 yards of offense and go an entire game without a completion and come away with a road victory. But the 2019 West Monroe football team is anything but ordinary.
The Rebels limited previously undefeated and No. 1 ranked team in Class 5A, Alexandria Senior High, to just 228 yards of offense in a 19-7 road victory last Friday to kick off district play.
The Rebels relied on what’s become a dynamic duo in the backfield. H-back Cayden Pierce scored West Monroe’s first two touchdowns of the game, while halfback Derome Williams broke loose on a 52-yard touchdown to ice the game.
Pierce made his mark midway through the first quarter. Pierce found pay dirt on a one-yard rush to give the Rebels a 7-0 advantage. He found the end zone with a little more flash one quarter later when he shrugged off ASH defenders on a 10-yard run, as the Rebels took a 13-0 lead on the road. Pierce rushed for 75 yards on 21 carries.
Two minutes later Williams broke free on his long touchdown run, leading to a 19-0 halftime advantage. Williams led the Rebels with 99 yards on 12 carries.
ASH avoided a shutout with a third quarter touchdown pass from Judd Barton to 4-star prospect Bud Clark for a 33-yard score. The Rebels kept ASH out of the end zone the rest of the contest.
Barton was limited to 11-of-25 passing for 130 yards and just that lone score.
Malcolm Moore and Peyton Todd registered sacks for the Rebels defense. ASH’s 4-star defensive tackle, and LSU commit, Jacobian Guillory was limited to two tackles against the Rebels.
