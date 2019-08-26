Richwood makes its first home appearance of the season Friday night in jamboree action against Highway 165 neighbor Wossman. Starting time is 6 p.m. for the JV game with the varsity tilt to follow.
First-year head coach Marcus Yanez caught a glimpse of his new team last week in a three-way scrimmage with Carroll and West Ouachita.
“We did some good things and we did some bad things,” Yanez said. “This is an evaluation period for us to see who can do what.”
Overall, it was a typical preseason scrimmage for the Rams, who remain a work in progress.
“We saw some guys we feel pretty confident putting on the field,” Yanez said. “It wasn’t bad, but we still have a lot of work to do. The kids were excited to play against somebody in different-colored jerseys instead of banging on each other. It was good competition with all teams involved. We got some good work in.”
Incumbent junior Michael Sherman will start at quarterback against Wossman, though junior Jaye Davis remains in the hunt.
“It’s still a competition,” Yanez said of the quarterback spot. “Michael Sherman is still starting, but I have full confidence in Jaye Davis. One of them knows the offense as well as the other.”
Sherman’s running ability was on display in the scrimmage.
“Michael did some good things with his feet,” Yanez said. “We still have some work to do in our passing game, though.”
Sophomore wide receiver Devin Hampton made an impression Friday.
“Devin Hampton made some good plays when we put the ball in his hands,” Yanez said.
Offensively, the Rams will need a young line to mature quickly.
“We are asking a lot of younger guys to step up on the line,” Yanez said. “You can’t have a knee-jerk reaction off of one scrimmage. We have some small details we have to fix.”
Junior cornerback Ke’Andre Johnson led the way defensively for the Rams.
Meanwhile, the evaluation process continues.
“Right now, the fun part from a coaching standpoint is putting all the pieces of the puzzle together,” Yanez said. “We are trying to put the best 11 players on the field and put each player in the best position to be successful.”
Friday night’s jamboree is the final dress rehearsal.
“Hopefully, we will be able to continue our progress as a team,” Yanez said. “We are not putting too many expectations on the jamboree. We are just trying to see who can do what. All we want our kids to do Friday night is to come out and perform well, be the best version of themselves they can be, to be disciplined and let the results happen.”
Richwood opens the regular season at home vs. Shreveport Woodlawn on Friday, Sept. 6.
