In a matchup of teams struggling to climb back into the MSAIS District 4-4A race, the River Oaks Mustangs host the Hillcrest Christian (Miss.) Cougars on Friday night at Woody Boyles Stadium.
Both sides are off to a slow start. Hillcrest (0-5, 0-2) dropped its season opener to Amite, Miss. (14-12), followed by losses to Glenbrook (41-14), Carroll, Miss. (44-0), and conference rivals Natchez Cathedral (34-0) and Riverfield (60-14).
River Oaks (1-3, 0-2) fell to Benton, Miss. (19-14) in Week 1 and defeated East Rankin 17-16 in its home opener. Since opening district play two weeks ago, the Mustangs have found tough sledding with consecutive losses to Riverfield (47-0) and Cathedral (37-0).
Against the Cougars, the Mustangs will need to contain running back Xavier Davis.
“Offensively, they run multiple sets and run the spread quite a bit,” River Oaks coach Robert Hannah said. “No. 7 (Davis) looks dangerous on film.”
HCA’s size will present a challenge for the Mustangs as sophomore tackle Melvin Collins (6-5, 362) and junior center Ted Windom (6-4, 290) anchor a massive offensive line.
Held without a touchdown over the past 10 quarters, the Mustangs are searching for answers offensively. River Oaks hasn’t dented the scoreboard since Nick Parrino booted a game-winning 32-yard field goal with three seconds remaining vs. ERA.
Hannah’s gameplan against Hillcrest calls for a ball control offense with more touches for tight end Matthew Husser.
“We have to find a way to move the ball and control the line of scrimmage so we can keep the ball away from them,” Hannah saiid. “We haven’t found a way to get the ball to our tight end lately. We are trying to get him more involved whether it be catching the ball or blocking.”
Defensively, the Mustangs have been hurt by the big play.
“We have to get more bodies to the ball and stay away from the big play,” Hannah said. “We have to make them earn everything they get.”
Tackle Samuel Alexander and safety Drake Tannehill have been bright spots defensively for the Mustangs.
In last week’s game at Natchez, a 28-point second quarter led to River Oaks’ downfall against Cathedral.
With the Mustangs trailing 7-0 early in the second quarter, Ousman Amadou-ide raced 71 yards to the Cathedral 5. Two plays later, a fumble would derail River Oaks’ only serious offensive threat.
JC Harris punctuated the Green Wave’s next two drives with touchdown runs of 27 and 33 yards to make it 21-0.
Linebacker Bryson Moore’s touchdown off of a fumble recovery with five seconds remaining in the half sent Cathedral (3-1, 2-0) into the break with a commanding 28-0 lead.
Cathedral out-gained the Mustangs 360 (296 rushing, 64 passing) - 147 (126 rushing, 21 passing) and finished plus-3 (3-0) in turnover margin.
“We have some corrections to make on both sides of the ball,” Hannah said.
River Oaks steps outside of conference play next Friday when it travels to Clinton (Miss.).
________________________________________________________________By the Numbers
RO ………………………………. CHS
6 …….…. First downs ………… 15
126 ……. Yards rushing ……… 296
21 ……… Yards passing ……… 64
14-5-2 …. Passes (A-C-I) …….. 11-6-0
1-1 ….….. Fumbles-lost ………. 1-0
SCORING SUMMARY
River Oaks … 0 ..0 0 0—0
Cathedral …. 0 28 9 0—37
FIRST QUARTER
C—Sam Mosby 32-pass from J.T. Taylor (Brycen Hughes kick)
C — JC Harris 27-run (Hughes kick)
C — Harris 33-run (Hughes kick)
C — Bryson Moore 5-fumble return (Hughes kick)
THIRD QUARTER
C — Safety
C — Moore 5-run (Hughes kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.