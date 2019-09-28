River Oaks showed signs of coming around offensively, but was unable to stay away from the big play defensively in a 42-25 loss to Clinton Christian on Friday night.
Despite the loss, there were some encouraging signs for the Mustangs (1-5), particularly on offense.
Drake Tannehill bulled into the end zone from two yards away, and Nick Parrino added the extra point to put the Mustangs in front 7-0. Tannehill’s quarterback keeper was River Oaks first touchdown in 14 quarters, a streak which dated back to a 17-14 Week 2 victory East Rankin.
“We haven’t been good on offense at all,” River Oaks coach Robert Hannah said. “We went down and scored first, and went up 7-0, but we couldn’t stop their big plays. They had a lot of speed.”
To complicate matters, an early injury to cornerback/wide receiver Miguel Gonzalez forced the Mustangs to juggle personnel.
“We had to put some people in positions they normally don’t play, but that’s part of it,” Hannah said.
Dylan Mitchell’s 8-yard run, followed by Darrius Scott’s 2-point run put the Warriors up 8-7.
CCA extended its lead to 16-7 by the end of the first quarter on Mitchell’s 47-yard pass to Noah Murray. Mitchell also ran the conversion.
Continuing to battle, the Mustangs drew within 16-13 in the second quarter on a 19-yard run by Ousman Amadou-ide.
“We played a lot harder Friday night,” Hannah said. “I was excited about the effort.”
Mitchell and Murray connected again — this time from 50 yards out — as the Warriors built a 24-13 halftime gap.
Kevin Rogers opened the second half scoring with a 45-yard carry to put the Warriors in command 30-13.
Amadou-ide’s second touchdown of the night—a 28-yard scamper—narrowed the deficit to 30-19.
Mitchell answered with a 10-yard run, which allowed CCAto carry a 36-19 advantage into the final quarter.
Amadou-ide added a third touchdown on a 39-yard pass from Tannehill to bring the visitors within 36-25 before Murray returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards to seal the result.
River Oaks faces a tall task Friday night as it hosts two-time defending MAIS Class 2A state champion Greenville (Miss.) St. Joseph.
“I don’t see anybody beating them in 3A this year,” Hannah said. “They have two big-time recruits at running back, and they’re scoring 50 points a game.”
Hannah’s math isn’t far off as the Fighting Irish (6-0) are averaging 49.7 points per game after last week’s 58-23 throttling of Central Hinds (Miss.).
Running backs Trey Benson (62 carries, 946 yards, 14 TDs, 15.3 yards per carry) and Dillon Johnson (64-877-15, 13.7) have proven to be an unstoppable 1-2 combo out of the backfield. A four-star recruit, Johnson has verbally committed to Mississippi State. Benson, a three-star prospect, has pledged to Oregon.
_________________________________________________
By the Numbers
RO ………………………….….. CCA
17 ………. First downs ……..…. 15
227 …….. Rushing yards ……. 188
92 ….…… Passing yards …….. 260
11-6-2 …. Passes (A-C-I) ……. 17-8-0
4-36 ……. Punts-avg. ………… 1-40
0-0 ……… Fumbles-lost ……… 2-0
7-50 ……. Penalties-yards … 14-95
SCORING SUMMARY
River Oaks …….….. 7 6 .. 6 6—25
Clinton Christian .. 16 8 12 6—42
FIRST QUARTER
RO—Drake Tannehill 2-run (Nick Parrino kick)
CC—Dylan Mitchell 8-run (Darrius Scott run)
CC—Noah Murray 43-pass from Mitchell (Mitchell good)
SECOND QUARTER
RO—Ousman Amadoui-ide 19-run (kick failed)
CC—Murray 50-pass from Mitchell (Mitchell run)
THIRD QUARTER
CC—Kevin Rogers 50-run (run failed)
RO—Amadou-ide 28-run (run failed)
CC—Mitchell 10-run (run failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
RO—Amadou-ide 39-pass from Tannehill (pass failed)
CC—Murray 80-kickoff return (run failed)
