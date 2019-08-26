Coming off of a tough season-opening loss, River Oaks seeks to even its record Friday night against the East Rankin Patriots of Pelahatchie, Miss. Kickoff time for the Mustangs’ home opener is 7 p.m.
River Oaks dropped a hard-fought 19-14 decision to Class 3A Benton last week. This week, the Mustangs take on a 5A foe in ERA.
“It doesn’t get any easier this week,” River Oaks coach Robert Hannah said. “Their offensive and defensive lines are huge. Their size across the front is similar to Benton, which created problems for us.”
Like the Mustangs, the Patriots are vying to even their record after opening the season with a 35-0 loss to Central Holmes.
Banged up on the first series, River Oaks quarterback/safety Drake Tannehill remained in the game against Benton, but was limited to the offensive side.
“Drake finished the game, but we struggled offensively. Having him hurt affected us,” Hannah said. “We had to move some people around, but I thought we played all right defensively until the end.”
River Oaks managed only seven first downs, 100 yards (41 rushing, 59 passing) of total offense and gave up five sacks.
“We just have to get some things worked out,” Hannah said. “Benton pretty much dominated the line of scrimmage on us.”
Miguel Gonzalez returned a kickoff for a touchdown and had an interception to lead the Mustangs.
Another bright spot was the play of linebacker Ousman Amadou-ide, who missed preseason camp while visiting family in Morocco.
“Getting Ousman back is going to help us. He had a good game defensively last week,” Hannah said. “Our defensive line looked good at times. They did a pretty good job of keeping people off Ousman so he could make all those tackles.”
River Oaks forced six turnovers to go with 4.5 sacks.
Samuel Alexander and Matthew Henson led the way up front for the Mustangs, who held Benton to 159 yards on 50 rushing attempts and 29 yards passing (188 yards total offense).
Traveling to Rayville on Thursday, Sept. 5, the Mustangs open conference play at Riverfield.
