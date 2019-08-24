2018 record: 6-5.
Quote of the Summer: “Everybody has two positions, regardless.” — River Oaks coach Robert Hannah.
Overview: Alarmingly thin, the River Oaks Mustangs’ foremost priority is to stay healthy. As of the first week of August, the Mustangs listed only 16 players on their varsity roster, one of which was overseas.
While many Mid-South Association of Independent Schools (formerly the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools) have gone to 8-man football, River Oaks, Riverfield and Glenbrook continue to field 11-man sides.
River Oaks’ assets include experience — all but one of its players lettered last fall — a three-year starter at quarterback and some veteran linemen.
For the Mustangs to navigate their way back into the playoffs, they must offset the departure of a small but talented senior class, which featured four MAIS All-Stars (running back Cody Tindall, linebacker Rico Gonzalez, tight end/linebacker John Ethan Hughes and wide receiver/defensive back Brandon Dorsey.
Offense: River Oaks will take a more balanced approach this season following the loss of Tindall’s 1,024 rushing yards.
“We were predominantly a running team from the ‘I’ all of last year,” Hannah said. “We are going to be multiple this year. We will still line up under center some, but we are looking to go to the shotgun and throw more.
“Everybody knew we were going to run the ball last year. Hopefully, we will be a little more difficult to defend this year.”
Drake Tannehill remains in the quarterback’s saddle after passing for 645 yards and rushing for 304 a year ago. Another senior, Clay Simonton, is the backup.
Hannah would like to begin the process of grooming Tannehill’s successor this year.
“Both of our quarterbacks are seniors, so we are looking for a younger one to step in take some reps,” Hannah said.
Simonton, juniors Nick Parrino and Ousman Amadou-ide and freshman Franklin Simpson will see time at running back and the slot, depending upon the formation.
“They all bring a little something different,” Hannah said. “Simonton is faster and more experienced, Parrino can run and catch, and Ousman runs hard.”
Senior tight end/wide receiver Matthew Henson is an inviting target in the passing game at 6-4, 215 pounds.
“We are looking for big things out of Matthew Henson,” Hannah said. “He has good hands and can go up and get the ball.”
Junior Miguel Gonzalez and freshmen Hunter Jones are the wide receivers.
“Miguel is still developing his ball-catching abilities,” Hannah said. “He has that quick burst and gives us a deep threat.”
Right guard Samuel Alexander and right tackle John David Roberson, a pair of senior 4.0 students, are the foundation of the offensive line.
“J.D. is little, but he’s scrappy and mean,” Hannah said. “He is only about 170 pounds, but he will get after you.”
Senior Kolby Gregory, who sat out last season with an injury, is the center. Juniors Tucker Raborn and Hunter Ashbrook are penciled in at left guard and left tackle, respectively.
Also in the mix are junior Kaleb Shicksnider and sophomores Kole Vandergracht and Eli Odom.
“By the time it’s over, we are hoping to have some depth on the line,” Hannah said. “Our linemen play on both sides and are on every special team, too. We would like to develop the linemen to where we can rest them a series or two.”
Speaking of special teams, Perrino is the kicker.
“Nick Perrino is going to be a good one,” Hannah predicted.
Defense: A three-time All-District defensive lineman, Alexander temporarily moved to middle linebacker as the Mustangs awaited the return of Amadou-ide from visiting relatives in Morocco.
Until then, Gregory and Henson are the ends with Raborn, Vandergracht and Shicksnider rotating at tackle. Henson joined Alexander as a first-team All-District interior lineman last season.
Roberson and Ashbrook are the outside linebackers.
“Our linebackers are a little inexperienced right now,” said Hannah as the Mustangs seek to replace leading tackler Rico Gonzalez.
Parrino, Miguel Gonzalez and Jones will man the corners with Simonton and Tannehill at the safeties.
Alexander is again in charge of the punting.
Long snappers are Henson and Gregory.
District outlook: Reclassification left River Oaks as the smallest school in Class 4A.
The Mustangs were placed in District 4-4A with Riverfield and Mississippi foes Brookhaven, Natchez Cathedral and Flowood Hillcrest Christian.
River Oaks opens regular season play Friday (Aug. 23) at Benton (Miss.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.