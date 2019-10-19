Ruston’s defense keyed in on Ouachita running back Chaunzavia Lewis to remain undefeated in district play.
The Bearcats’ 31-13 victory against the Lions marked (4-3, 2-0) Ruston’s third consecutive win. The loss for Ouachita ends a three-game streak the Lions built on the legs of Lewis and takeaways on defense.
In the Bearcats’ first contest back inside L.J. “Hoss” Garret Stadium, Ruston did everything within its power to prevent Lewis from breaking out.
Lewis had a modest night by his standards, rushing for 80 yards 22 carries.
Ruston generated pressure up front and practically dared Ouachita to turn to its passing game. The game plan worked, as Lewis was bottled up for most of the night and quarterback Zach Shaw threw three interceptions in the loss. Shaw completed just 9-of-24 for 84 yards and a touchdown.
The Bearcats took an early 14-0 advantage after Ruston running backs Ketravion Hargrove and Deontre Griffin gashed the Lions defense with big runs early on. Hargrove led all rushers with 181 yards and three scores on 26 carries. Ruston totaled 300 yards on the ground.
Ouachita’s defense tightened up after giving up the two early scores, and familiar face Carl Glass made another game-changing play to get his team back in it. The Lions senior linebacker forced a strip on Ruston quarterback Jaden Procell and returned it 46 yards for the score.
Ouachita continued to create opportunities on defense, but time and time again, Ruston’s defense answered the call. A Jaylen Kincaid interception late in the third quarter gave Ouachita the football in Ruston territory. Ruston made one of its timely interceptions on the ensuing Ouachita drive.
The Lions trailed 14-6 at the half. Another Hargrove touchdown run, followed by a 31-yard touchdown pass from Procell to Cam Crowe led to a 28-6 fourth quarter deficit for the Lions.
Procell completed 8-of-15 passes for 156 yards and a score in the win.
Ouachita scored in the fourth quarter when Shaw found Brandon Kimes for a 21-yard strike.
Up next for the Lions is a home contest against (6-1, 2-0) West Monroe.
West Ouachita had success forcing turnovers against the Rebels last week with three forced turnovers, but fewer defenses in the state are playing stingier than West Monroe’s. The Rebels have allowed 52 points all season long and have allowed just 28 points in their previous four games.
