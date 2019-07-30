Select-school administrators and coaches met in Lafayette Monday to form the Louisiana Select Association to serve as an entity under the umbrella of the LHSAA.
Representatives from more than 70 schools (of 108 select schools) voted to ratify the constitution to form the LSA.
Ouachita Christian baseball coach John Parker attended the meeting on behalf of the Eagles, which was one of four schools that abstained from voting.
One of the reasons OCS abstained was because the newly formed LSA asked schools to waive rights to hosting a championship game. This proposal came after the initial proposal to split the football championship sites passed, 125-96, at the LHSAA annual convention in Baton Rouge in January. In that proposal, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome would now only host five non-select games, while the higher-seeded select school would be allowed to host the state championship games if the two select schools did not agree to a neutral site.
The proposal to forego hosting a title game before a site can be retained was approved.
“We had mixed feelings on that,” said Parker on The Morning Drive with Aaron Dietrich and Jake Martin. “We’re not necessarily for the select association or against it. But one reason we abstained was we didn’t want to be held to the standards of waiving our rights. If we’re the No. 1 seed in the playoffs in football, we want to have our neutral site in the Superdome.”
Catholic High-Baton Rouge Athletic Director J.P. Kelly and Teurlings Catholic Principal made the association’s intentions clear at the meeting — the LSA does not intend to break away from LHSAA but rather be recognized as an affiliate.
Parker said he believed the intentions were in the right place.
“The biggest thing going forward is instead of going into an LHSAA meeting with a lot of emotional debate, we could already be unified,” Parker said. “We could already be informed on the proposals going forward that pertain to the select schools.”
