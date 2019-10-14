Self-inflicted mistakes continued to beset Richwood in a 25-14 loss to Carroll in the District 2-3A opener for both teams Friday night.
Turnovers and penalties were once again major culprits as the Rams (1-4, 0-1) dropped their fourth straight game. Like Richwood, the Bulldogs were coming off of a Week 5 open date.
“It was tight for the majority of the game, but we can’t continue to shoot ourselves in the foot and expect good results,” Richwood coach Marcus Yanez said. “We had a lot of penalties and turnovers that came back and bit us, and we gave them great field position all night.”
To their credit, the Bulldogs (4-1, 1-0) made the Rams pay for their miscues.
“Hats off to Carroll. They played a great game,” Yanez said.
Tight end Devin Hampton had a big game offensively for the Rams, scoring both touchdowns on a deep ball and a screen pass.
“We ran a now screen and Devin made some great football moves, and took it to the house,” Yanez said. “He’s just a sophomore, and he’s pretty special when he gets the ball in his hands.”
Richwood’s 14 points were its highest point total since a 26-14 Week 1 victory over Shreveport Woodlawn.
“We have to figure out a way to get our offense rolling,” Yanez said.
Yanez credited the defense for keeping the Rams in the game most of the way.
“I thought our defense did a good job by making some fourth down stops and holding them to some field goal attempts,” Yanez said.
Junior defensive lineman Wesley Williams continued to shine for the Rams.
“Wesley Williams is playing with a sense of urgency that I haven’t seen in a long time,” Yanez said. “That’s a testament to the commitment he showed throughout the summer and in fall camp. It’s paying dividends for him. He sees the big picture, and he’s all over the field making plays. He wants it. I have been real pleased with his effort and playmaking ability.”
Yanez doesn’t like to use youth as an excuse, but inexperience has clearly factored into the Rams’ struggles.
“On paper, we have a lot of sophomores, juniors and seniors, but a lot of those guys haven’t played football since the eighth grade,” Yanez said. “We are so young up front. We have a starting senior linebacker and a starting junior quarterback who haven’t played football since middle school, and we have a freshman guard starting on the offensive line.
“We are at the point in the season where we are trying to win small battles. Even though the score doesn’t show it, I thought we made some improvement from the previous game.”
Richwood will play its homecoming game Friday night against a Union Parish team coming off of a gut-wrenching 18-17 loss to Sterlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.