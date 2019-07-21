Sims keeping eyes on pitching, position battles

Coach Mark Sims had his eyes on the pitching staff and multiple position battles as Sterlington played its summer schedule throughout the month of June.
With only three seniors (Kyle Elee, Davis Johnson and Trey Rugg) missing from last year’s 35-4 Class 3A state championship team, which was ranked No. 3 in the final MaxPreps Small Schools national poll, the Panthers’ first order of business is replacing Class 3A Player of the Year Rugg in the rotation.
Left-hander Adam Tubbs, the winning pitcher in the state championship game, enters his third season as a frontline starter.
Lefty Harrison Womack, who saved the Panthers’ 4-2 win over South Beauregard in the championship game, heads up a long list of candidates vying for the No. 2 slot.
“Tubbs and Womack are a pretty good 1-2 punch coming back,” Sims said.
Also back are right-handers Nick Whittington, Joby Guthrie, Zach Jones, Hixson Street, Hayes Crockett, Clay Benson and Seaver Sheets.
“The one who opened our eyes was Nick Whittington. He threw the ball real well at a couple of showcases,” Sims said. “Hixson Street, Joby Guthrie and Zach Jones threw the ball well for us this summer.”
Sheets, an All-State shortstop who recently committed to Auburn, is an intriguing candidate on the mound. Though the junior has a live arm and has pitched extensively in travel ball, Sims is reluctant to take him off of shortstop.
“Seaver has had a real good summer with his dad,” Sims said.
Braden Hough, who earned first-team All-State recognition as a utility player, will again shuffle between catcher and first base. Catcher Grant Mangrum and first baseman Brock Risinger will again rotate with Hough.
Sheets and second baseman Reece Brooks provide a formidable tandem up the middle.
Jones is the incumbent at third base where Cole Thompson is also making a bid for playing time.
Center fielder Parker Coley, the MVP of the state championship game, heads a list of five candidates in the outfield. Right field remains wide open following the graduation of three-year starter Davis Johnson. Benson, Womack, Ram Foster and Zach Crain round out the mix.
“We are going to have some good battles this spring,” Sims said. “That is why I like to keep our guys together in the summer for a couple of weeks. It gives us a chance to look at some guys and get an idea of what to expect in the spring. We had a good summer and some guys opened our eyes.”
