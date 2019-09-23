For the first time in his six-year tenure with the Wossman Wildcats, Dean Smith picked up a road win on I-10.
The Wildcats rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Baker, 47-30, and improve their record to 2-1.
“Every time we’ve gone down to I-10, it’s been tough,” Smith said. “It’s been so long since Wossman has gone down south and come back with a win. I’m telling you, this one is a game-changer.”
Wossman pulled off the road win through the air. Quarterback Antrell Green tossed four touchdowns in the win, with three of them going to star wide receiver Dezmeon Watson.
“Antrell and Dez came alive,” Smith said. “Dez caught a ball where he had to reach out and grab and do a front roll into the end zone. After seeing them make plays, it was one of those deals where the other kids just stepped their game up.”
Pat Williams Jr. caught the other touchdown from Green. Green completed 18-of-29 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns. Watson had nine receptios for 115 yards and three scores, while Jessie Booker led the Wildcats with 170 yards and two scores on 23 rushes.
In order to make a comeback, the defense has to hold up its end of the bargain, and the Wildcats “D” did last Friday night. Smith credited the interior rush of his defensive tackles Charles Dade and Treveon Hudson for forcing three fumbles on Baker’s snap exchanges.
“That defensive front, those guys are the unsung heroes,” Smith said.
With the win, the Wildcats will look to avoid a letdown against a (1-2) Booker T. Washington team at home.
