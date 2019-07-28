Dylan Stewart and C.J. Belton had three hits apiece and Jalen Vasquez pitched 5.1 strong innings as North Charleston, S.C. run-ruled Monroe 13-2 Sunday afternoon in the Dixie Majors 19U World Series at the Sterlington Sports Complex.
Both teams are back in action Monday — Monroe vs. McNairy County, Tennessee at 1 p.m. in an elimination tilt and North Charleston vs. the Prescott, Ark.-Brooksville, Fla. winner at 7 p.m.
South Carolina started the scoring with back-to-back trifectas in the second and third on its way to grabbing a 13-0 lead.
Rodney Griffin drilled a leadoff double to the left-center gap to start the top of the second. Consecutive singles by Belton, Austin Little and Stewart put North Charleston ahead 1-0 with the bases loaded and still nobody out. Robbie Brown plated Belton with a fielder’s choice and Vasquez helped his own cause with a sac fly.
On to the second, Tanner Steffy’s single, Jeffrey Ziegler’s free pass and a wild pitch placed runners at second and third with nobody out. Steffy scored as Austin Little made his way aboard on a two-out fielding error. Stewart’s two-run single to center increased the bulge to 6-0.
Down 7-0, the wheels came off for the tournament host and defending champs in the sixth. Belton’s bases-loaded double and Stewart’s two-run triple sparked a six-run burst as South Carolina created a 13-0 gulf.
Vasquez had not allowed a runner past second base until Monroe avoided the shutout in the sixth. The right-hander struck out seven, walked three and permitted six hits before Hunter Stampley came on to log the final two outs.
Stewart went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs to spearhead North Charleston’s nine-hit attack, Belton finished the day 3-for-4 with a double and three ribbies, Griffin doubled and Steffy and Little singled.
Carson Jones doubled and Tanner Young, Peyton Parker, Nick Moore, Justin Lawson, Jake Lashley and Kent Berry singled for Monroe.
Lawson, the first of five Monroe pitchers, absorbed the loss on the mound.
Notes: Vasquez’s first pitch was clocked at 91 m.p.h. and he touched 94 in the fifth inning. … All 19U and 16U World Series games may be viewed via livestream at lspn.live.
*****
AT STERLINGTON SPORTS COMPLEX
(Double elimination)
Saturday’s Scores
Game 1 — Powhatan, Va. 7, Gaston County, N.C. 2
Game 2 — Brooksville, Fla. 2, McNairy County, Tenn. 1
Game 3 — Prescott, Ark. 7, Columbia County, Ga. 6
Game 4 — Marshall, Texas 12, Jefferson Parish East Bank 3
Game 5 — North Charleston, S.C. 9, Laurel, Miss. 3
Game 6 — Monroe 3, Hueytown, Ala. 2
Sunday’s Games
Game 7 — McNairy County, Tenn. 12, Gaston County, N.C., North Carolina eliminated
Game 8 — JPRD East Bank 8, Columbia County, Ga. 4, Georgia eliminated
Game 9 — Laurel, Miss. 14, Hueytown, Ala., 2, Alabama eliminated
Game 10 — Brooksville, Fla. 8, Powhatan, Va., 1
Game 11 — Prescott, Ark. 7, Marshall, Texas 4
Game 12 — North Charleston, S.C., 13, Monroe. 2
Monday’s Games
Game 13 — Marshall, Texas vs. Powhatan, Va., 10 a.m. (Field 4)
Game 14 — Laurel, Miss. vs. JPRD East Bank, 10 a.m. (F5)
Game 15 — McNairy County, Tenn. vs. Monroe, 1 p.m. (F4)
Game 16 — Prescott, Ark. vs. Brooksville, Fla. 1 p.m. (F5)
Game 17 — Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 4 p.m. (F5)
Game 18 — Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 loser, 6 p.m. (F5)
Game 19 — North Charleston, S.C. vs. Game 16 winner, 7 p.m. (F4)
Note: Final four games to be played Tuesday and Wednesday.
