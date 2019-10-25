Nelson Sparks scored three touchdowns — two rushing, one receiving — as St. Frederick beat the Delta Charter Storm 41-7 Thursday night.
St. Fred settled matters early by opening up a 28-0 lead 14 minutes into the contest.
Jace Bernard returned a short opening kickoff seven yards to give the Warriors good field position at their own 47.
Seven straight handoffs to Sparks resulted in a seven-yard touchdown run. Will Ellender’s extra point made it 7-0, Warriors, with 9:17 remaining in the first quarter.
Delta Charter drove from its own 33 to the St. Fred 20 on its first series before Pat Johnson’s interception turned the ball back over to the Warriors at the 2.
Sparks inflicted most of the damage during a five-play, 98-yard drive, closing out the series with runs of 33 and 41 yards on the final two snaps.
Capitalizing on the visitors second straight turnover, defensive tackle Denterrius McHenry returned a fumble 20 yards to paydirt as St. Fred extended its lead to 21-0 late in the first quarter.
Following an empty possession by the Storm, Johnson’s 25-yard punt return allowed the Warriors to start from the minus-46.
Five consecutive carries by Sparks advanced the Warriors to the 20. From there, quarterback Alex Rightsell found Sparks out of the backfield as the margin swelled to 28-0 at 10:15 in the second period.
Picking up where it left off, St. Fred scored twice in the first three minutes of the second half.
Delta Charter received the second half kickoff, and went three and out. Johnson’s 60-yard punt return upped the Warriors’ lead to 34-0.
After the Storm fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Rightsell hit Johnson for a 33-yard touchdown pass. Ty Newman’s PAT brought the score to 41-0.
Kavarius Whitehead’s 59-yard run with 3:12 remaining allowed Delta Charter to avoid the shutout.
St. Fred generated 330 yards of total offense — 277 rushing, 53 passing.
Sparks accounted for the bulk of the Warriors’ offensive production with 214 yards on 18 carries and a 20-yard reception.
Rightsell attempted only three passes, with both of his completions going for touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the Storm produced only 127 offensive yards (107 rushing, 20 passing).
Delta Charter (3-5, 3-2 District 2-1A) closes out the regular season with consecutive home games against Cedar Creek and Ouachita Christian. St. Fred (5-3, 3-2) is at OCS on Thursday night before returning home for the regular season finale vs. Delhi on Friday, Nov. 8.
______________________________________________________
By the Numbers
DC …………………..………. SF
6 ……….. First downs …….. 15
25-107 .., Rushes-yards ….. 33-277
20 ……… Passing yards ….. 53
10-2-1 … Passes (A-C-I) …. 3-2-0
5-26.4 … Punts-avg. ……… 0
3-2 ….… Fumbles-lost …… 2-1
3-20 ..…. Penalties-yards … 8-65
SCORING SUMMARY
Delta Charter …. 0 … 0 … 0 … 7—7
St. Frederick …. 21 …7 .. 14 … 0-41
FIRST QUARTER
SF—Nelson Sparks 7-run (Will Ellender kick), 9:17
SF—Sparks 41-run (Ellender kick), 4:25
SF—Denterrius McHenry 20-fumble return (Ellender kick), 0:31
SECOND QUARTER
SF—Sparks 20-pass from Alex Rightsell (Ellender kick), 9:03
THIRD QUARTER
SF—Pat Johnson 60-punt return (kick. failed), 9:56
SF—Johnson 33-pass from Alex Rightsell (Ty Newman kick), 9:03
FOURTH QUARTER
DC—Kavarius Whitehead 59-run (Payton Roberts kick), 3:12
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—Delta Charter: Whitehead 10-56-1, Tre Griffin 13-46. St. Frederick: Sparks 18-214-2, Michael Thompson 6-47.
PASSING (A-C-I-Yds-TD)—Delta Charter: Whitehead 10-2-1-20-0. St. Frederick: Rightsell 3-2-0-53-2.
RECEIVING—Delta Charter: Ny’kell Brook 1-18, Kenzeric Hollins 1-12. St. Frederick: Johnson 1-33-1, Sparks 1-20-1.
