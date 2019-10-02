Closing out a four-game homestand, the St. Frederick Warriors take on the Oak Grove Tigers on Friday at 7 p.m.
Oak Grove (2-2, 1-0), the defending District 2-1A champion, is expected to be in the mix for the state championship after finishing runner-up in Class 1A last season.
Against a rigorous pre-conference schedule, the Tigers lost to Class 5A Benton 33-21 in Week 1, beat Class 2A Rayville 46-32 and dropped a 17-14 decision to Sterlington, ranked No. 1 in 3A, 17-14. Seeing their first action against a 1A foe last week, the Tigers crushed Delta Charter 56-8.
Fullback Dalton Allen and defensive tackle Kenean Caldwell were withheld from the Delta Charter game after exiting the Sterlington contest with injuries. No word was immediately available on the status of either for Friday night. Regardless, St. Fred coach Andy Robinson expects to face a typical Oak Grove team.
“What makes Oak Grove one of the top 1A contenders is their depth,” Robinson said. “They have some flashy guys that get a lot of attention. But they also have a lot of other good football players that you don’t hear as much about, who have a big impact on their team.”
In case you haven’t heard, The Grove boasts one of the best defensive lines in the state in terms of both size and ability. Caldwell has verbally committed to Kansas, and nose guard Bert Hale has pledged to Louisiana Tech. Junior defensive tackle Bryson Baker is also highly-regarded.
“Their offensive and defensive lines held up well against Neville in the preseason scrimmage, and against Benton and Sterlington, which is scary for the rest of us in 1A,” Robinson said. “We know Oak Grove is going to be physical at the point of attack. They are a good measuring stick for everybody in our district. This is a chance for us to see where we’re at. Hopefully, we can stay competitive, keep everybody healthy and try to get better.”
Tailback Otis Moore is the focal point of the Tigers’ option-based attack.
“Otis is explosive, and I think they are getting better in the passing game,” Robinson said. “Their receivers have some length, and their quarterback (Braden Sullivan) is getting better with each game he plays.”
Like the Tigers, the Warriors (3-1, 1-0) opened conference play last week with a lopsided win, 44-6, over Tensas.
Quarterback Alex Rightsell has completed 72.1 percent of his passes for 469 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He is also the team’s second-leading rusher with 25 carries for 139 yards.
Running back Nelson Sparks has racked up 359 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 8.8 yards per carry.
Pat Johnson (11 receptions, 224 yards, 4 TDs) and Beau Bennett (10-104-2) are Rightsell’s go-to receivers.
Friday’s game will feature a pair of strong front fours. Leading the way up front for the Warriors are end Beau Bennett (4.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks) and tackle Denterrius McHenry (4.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks).
St. Fred is on the road for its next two with stops at Sicily Island next Friday and Cedar Creek on Oct. 20.
