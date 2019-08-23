Aside from the first play, St. Frederick’s defense stood out in Friday’s three-way scrimmage with Caldwell Parish and Delhi Charter.
Under the round robin format, the first offense ran six plays against each foe in the first session and eight plays against both opponents in the second segment. On the opposite side of the field, the second units from each side played one session.
St. Fred sputtered on its first possession against Caldwell as the first four plays resulted in a turnover, two running plays for negative yardage and an incomplete pass. Shaquille Drone made stops in the backfield on consecutive plays with an assist from Jeremiah Clark to lead the Spartans defensively.
“We were really conservative with our play calling,” St. Fred coach Andy Robinson said. “We are just working on our base offense and not making a lot of personnel changes. Hopefully, we’ll get better at those things over the next couple of weeks.”
James Thomas blasted through the heart of the Warriors’ defense untouched for a 35-yard touchdown on Delhi Charter’s first play from scrimmage.
“Obviously, we have some young guys in the interior and a sophomore, Tremaine Cleveland, at linebacker,” Robinson said. “They just need some reps. That’s what preseason scrimmages are for.”
Recovering from the shaky start, James Mayronne stopped a running play for a one-yard gain on the following snap. DC went backwards on its next four plays as Will Ellender stopped a swing pass for minus four yards, Brendan Woods broke through for an 8-yard sack, Beau Bennett blew up a running play for a six-yard loss, and Woodslogged his second sack in three plays.
St. Fred managed just one play for positive yardage against Delhi Charter, with Marcellus Crear picking off a pass in the backfield on play No. 6.
Wrapping up the first session on defense against Caldwell, the Warriors again gave up a big first play as Jeron Townsend found Cole Johnston on a 23-yard pass play.
St. Fred put on the brakes from there with Woods making a stop in the backfield.
Starting the second series, the Warriors picked up a pair of first downs against Caldwell as quarterback Alex Rightsell knifed his way down the right sideline for 30 yards and completed an 11-yard pass to Connor Breen. Devontae Tatum disrupted a reverse for a big loss on third-and-goal from the 9 to end the threat.
Bolstered by Cleveland’s fumble recovery and Mayronne’s six-yard sack, the Warriors had their way with the Delhi Charter offense.
Back on offense against the Gators, Pat Johnson tipped a Rightsell pass to himself for 22 yards and a first down at the DC 38.
Four plays later, tight end Beau Bennett took a short pass to the right side, broke into the secondary and powered through a tackle at the 9 to complete a 24-yard TD catch and run. Ellender tacked on the PAT.
In the JV portion of the scrimmage, Michael Thompson scored on a seven-yard run against Caldwell and three-yard run vs. Delhi Charter.
St. Fred finishes up its preseason slate Thursday at 5 p.m. vs. Jonesboro-Hodge in the Bayou Jamb at ULM.
“We play a good, athletic Jonesboro-Hodge team Thursday night in a cool environment at the Bayou Jamb,” Robinson said. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to watch our kids in that position as we move into more of a game-type week.”
St. Fred opens regular season play Thursday, Sept. 5 vs. D’Arbonne Woods.
