Sterlington erupted for a six-spot in the bottom of the first, and Brody Drost and Clay Benson took care of the rest in a 9-0 triumph over Ozark, Ala. Sunday afternoon in the Dixie Pre-Majors 16U World Series.
Tournament play continues Monday at the Sterlington Sports Complex. Ozark drops into the loser’s bracket where it will play Monroe at 1 p.m. Sterlington, the World Series host, draws a third round bye and awaits the North Charleston, S.C.-Bladen County, N.C. winner Monday at 7 p.m.
Sterlington came up empty after loading the bases with one out in Saturday’s 8-7, opening round victory over Brooksville, Fla. Against Ozark, the black & blue cashed in on an early opportunity.
Six straight Sterlington batters reached before Alabama recorded an out.
Sterlington only needed to put the ball in play once to get on the board as Seaver Sheets, Connor Simon, Drost and William Perkins went walk-hit by pitch-single-HBP.
“They gave us some base runners early and we capitalized on it,” Sterlington coach Ben Sheets said. “We have some guys who have been on vacation and their legs are a little weary. I think we’ll start playing better as they start to get their legs back deeper in the tournament. I thought we looked better today. I thought we looked sharper.”
With the bases loaded and still nobody out, Reed Eason singled home two runs and Christian Duplechin delivered an RBI infield single to make it 4-0.
Clay Benson followed with an RBI roller to second base for the first out and Brock Risinger wore a pitch for the team before Grant Mangrum, the ninth batter of the inning, drove in the final run of the outburst with a sacrifice fly to right.
Ozark put together its only threat in the third.
With two down, Carson Bravnon singled and moved to third on Carson Dunlap’s two-bagger. Risinger then took care of a ground ball to first base to keep the shutout intact.
Alabama would produce just one more base runner the rest of the way. Drost and Benson combined to sit down 12 batters in a row until Abe Chancellor reached on a two-out error in the seventh.
“Obviously, when you keep putting donuts on the scoreboard, it’s pretty easy to win a game,” Sheets said. “Brody came out throwing strikes. He’s seasoned. He’s been in all these situations before.
“Clay came in and attacked the strike zone, which was good.”
Sterlington was error-free until the seventh.
“It goes without saying that (third baseman) Reed Eason made some great defensive plays for us,” Sheets said. “He made one play diving sideways, which was nice.”
Sterlington expanded its lead to 9-0 with three in the fourth.
First up, Mangrum singled to right, moved into scoring position on Sheets’ groundout and came around to score on Simon’s double to left. Simon stole third and continued home on a throwing error.
Three walks and a hit batsman brought the score to 9-0.
Drost, an LSU commit who helped Lake Charles Barbe to the Class 5A state championship, struck out six, walked one and yielded three hits through five innings for the win. Benson retired six of the seven batters he faced, four on ground balls.
Simon doubled, singled and scored twice to pace Sterlington offensively. Drost had a pair of singles in three trips, Eason, Duplechin and Mangrum singled and Benson collected his fourth and fifth RBIs of the tournament with a groundout and a bases loaded walk.
Dunlap doubled and Bravnon and Harrison Gray singled for Ozark.
McCain Sieving, Landon Thrash and Chancellor took turns on the mound for Alabama.
Note: All 19U and 16U World Series games may be viewed via livestream at lspn.live.
*****
AT STERLINGTON SPORTS COMPLEX
(Double elimination)
Saturday’s Games
Game 1 — Laurel, Miss. 5, Marshall, Texas 1
Game 2 — Bladen County, N.C. 4, Monroe 1
Game 3 — Prescott, Ark. 10, Parkwood, Tenn. 2
Game 4 — North Charleston, S.C. 17, Mangham 5
Game 5 — Ozark, Ala. 8, Mecklenburg County, Va. 1
Game 6 — Sterlington 8, Brooksville, Fla. 7
Sunday’s Games
Game 7 — Monroe 14, Marshall, Texas 9, Texas eliminated
Game 8 — Mangham 13, Parkwood, Tenn. 5, Tennessee eliminated
Game 9 — Brooksville, Fla. 7, Mecklenburg, Va. 2, Virginia eliminated
Game 10 — Bladen County, N.C. 14, Laurel, Miss. 3
Game 11 — North Charleston, S.C. 11, Prescott, Ark. 7
Game 12 — Sterlington 9, Ozark, Ala. 0
Monday’s Games
Game 13 — Prescott, Ark. vs. Laurel, Miss., 10 a.m. (Field 1)
Game 14 — Mangham vs. Brooksville, Fla., 10 a.m. (F3)
Game 15 — Ozark, Ala. vs. Monroe, 1 p.m. (F3)
Game 16 — North Charleston, S.C. vs. Bladen County, N.C., 1 p.m. (F1)
Game 17 — Game 14 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 4 p.m. (F1)
Game 18 — Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 loser, 6 p.m. (F3)
Game 19 — Game 12 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 7 p.m. (F1)
Note: Final four games to be played Tuesday and Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.