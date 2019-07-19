Sterlington falls to Camden in pool play finale

Brad Launius and Seth Edwards combined on a one-hitter as Camden, Arkansas edged Sterlington 4-2 in the pool finale of the 15U Dixie Majors World Series on Friday night.
Camden (2-1) clinched second place in Pool A behind Dyersburg, Tenn. (3-0).
Winners of the four pools qualified for a four-team, single elimination tournament at the Sterlington Sports Complex on Saturday. Semifinal pairings have Dyersburg matched against North Charleston, S.C. and Jefferson Parish East Bank vs. defending champion Enterprise, Ala. Starting times are 10 a.m. for both semifinal games, with the championship tilt to follow at 1 p.m.
Camden 4, Sterlington 2
Austin Jobe went 2-for-2 to pace Arkansas Pulpwood in Friday’s nightcap.
Camden led from start to finish. Cade Pigott poked a two-out single, dashed all the way to third on an error and scored the first run of the contest on Jobe’s base hit to right-center.
Arkansas manufactured a run in the third when Carson McHenry scorched a double down the left field line and completed the circuit on consecutive groundouts by Martavious Thomas and Rechard Claroy.
Sterlington reduced the margin to 2-1 in its half of the third.
Caden Hickman walked and Sterling Sims singled through the crease between third and short to place runners at first and second with nobody out. With one down, both runners advanced on a passed ball and Cayden Henry plated Hickman with an RBI rollout to second base.
Camden stretched the difference to 4-1 with single markers in the fourth and fifth.
Jobe singled to start the fourth, scurried to third on an errant pickoff attempt and touched home on an RBI groundout off the bat of Launius.
With one down in the fifth, Thomas sprinted to third on a one-out throwing error and made his way home on a passed ball.
Sims drew a free pass with one away in the fifth and eventually scored on a passed ball to bring Sterlington within 4-2.
Working a 1-2-3 sixth, Edwards closed out the game with back-to-back punchouts. Edwards worked three hitless innings for the save, striking out six and walking three. Launius pitched the front three frames to gain the win.
Jobe had two singles, drove in a run and scored another, McKinney doubled and Pigott singled for Camden.
Sims singled for Sterlington’s lone hit.
Mason Lawhon pitched four innings in taking the loss with Kaden O’Quain finishing it out for Sterlington (1-2).
Dyersburg 20, West Monroe 0
Dyersburg completed an undefeated run through pool play behind the three-hit shutout pitching of Lucas Barger and Brandon French.
Tennessee settled matters early by putting up 13 runs in the top of the first.
Jacob Bryant supplied a double, a single and three RBIs to pace Dyersburg at the plate. Bobby Clifton lashed a two-run double and Bryson Robbins, Barger, James Wilson and Jaxon Hays singled.
West Monroe received base hits from Ryland Taylor, Tyler Paine and Aiden Warner.
