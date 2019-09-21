If you would have told Lee Doty before the game that Sterlington would manage only 17 points against Oak Grove, he would have probably written Friday night’s game off as a loss. Then again, the Sterlington coach would have probably called you a liar had you told him the Panthers would hold Oak Grove’s powerful running attack to five first downs and 43 yards rushing.
“Our defense got after them,” Doty said. “How many times do you see Oak Grove held to 43 yards? Our sophomore tackles, Edmun Williams and Caleb Andrews did a heck of a job inside. We had to throw those guys into the first because we had some injuries and some guys quit. They have really responded and keep getting better every week.”
In a game that was scoreless at halftime, the Panthers strung together 17 unanswered points in the final 24 minutes in a 17-14 victory over the Tigers.
“It was a tough game, but we never lost focus,” Sterlington defensive end Jordan Doaty said. “You could tell they were getting frustrated. We were doing our jobs as ends, and all our linebackers had to do was fill in.
Both teams came into the half ranked No. 1 in their respective classes — Sterlington (3-0) in 3A, Oak Grove (1-2) in 1A.
At halftime, the two sides had combined for more punts (9) than first downs (6).
Oak Grove needed just 21 seconds to get on the board in the second half.
Otis Moore returned the kickoff 58 yards to the 31, and Braden Sullivan dropped a perfect pass to Kelvin Holloway into double coverage. James Clack’s extra point put the visitors up 7-0.
Following an exchange of punts, it was the Panthers’ turn to strike quickly.
Dallas Reagor galloped 63 yards on the first play of the series, and Jacob Green kicked the equalizer to make it 7-7 at 6:53 in the third quarter.
Moments later, Cole Jones’ first down sack led to an empty possession for the Tigers.
Sterlington regained possession at the plus-24 when the Tigers’ punt struck the upback.
Reagor’s 14-yard run on third-and-nine set up first-and-goal from the 9 before the Tigers’ Montarius Freeman jumped on a fumble.
Taking over at the 9, Moore scampered 20 yards for The Grove’s longest running play of the night. But the series quickly stalled, and Layton Rainbolt’s 43-yard punt return put the Panthers back inside the red zone at the 19.
Townsend carried three times for 18 yards on the five-play drive, punctuated by a three-yard touchdown run behind center Cameron Rivera as the Panthers grabbed their first lead, 14-7.
Oak Grove’s next series ended with yet another three and out, and the Panthers set up at their own 35 early in the fourth quarter.
Townsend’s 17-yard run and Reagor’s 19-yard effort led to a first down at the Oak Grove 27.
With the Panthers facing fourth-and-six, Hayes Crockett’s 17-yard pass to Reagor was good for a first down at the 6.
Bert Hale’s five-yard sack on third down brought the field goal unit on, and Green’s 27-yard field goal extended the Panthers’ lead to 17-7 with 3:31 to play.
“That turned into a huge kick,” Doty said.
Oak Grove would make it interesting, driving 65 yards on seven plays with the help of an unsportsmanlike conduct flag against the Panthers.
Converting a fourth-and-three from the 31, Sullivan kept for five yards and a fresh set of downs at the 26. From there, Moore hauled in a Sullivan pass at the 4, and bolted into the end zone. Oak Grove trailed only 17-14, but the clock was Sterlington’s ally with only 1:31 remaining.
Rainbolt corralled the ensuing onside kick on the hop to clinch the victory.
Sterlington received the opening kickoff and started the night with an empty possession.
“What a ballgame,” said Doty from his office chair after the game. “It’s a shame somebody had to lose a ballgame like that.”
Setting up at their own 33 after the punt, the Tigers immediately crossed midfield on Sullivan’s 24-yard pass to Moore. Oak Grove would not record another first down until its first snap of the second half.
Sterlington’s offense was held in check as well, opening the game with back-to-back three-and-outs.
Reagor’s 13-yard run on the first play of the third series marked the Panthers’ initial first down of the game. Sterlington eventually came up empty on a missed 32-yard field goal.
Sidetracked by Jordan Doaty’s first down sack, the Tigers again punted the ball away.
“I didn’t think I was going to play because I had a deep knee bruise from being leg-whipped last week,” Doaty said. “But they gave me a knee brace, and I was good to go. I didn’t start, but when I went in, I got a sack on my first play, and went front there.”
Starting from their own 46, the Panthers advanced to the 18 with the aid of a pair of pass interference flags and an 11-yard run by Reagor.
On a night when offense was at a premium, Reagor rushed for 157 yard on 16 carries. Last week, the senior tailback’s 60-yard run on the final play of the first half sent the Panthers on their way to a 40-19 victory over Ouachita Christian.
Reagor was again involved in perhaps the biggest play of the evening against Oak Grove. This time without the ball in his hands.
Holloway picked off a third-and-five pass at the 4 and raced 87 yards to the Sterlington 9 before being caught from behind by Reagor, a converted linebacker.
“That was the play of the game,” Doty said. “When it happened, one of our assistants said, ‘that may turn into a huge play.’”
The unnamed assistant’s prophecy would be fulfilled.
Two plays later, Williams knocked the ball loose on a running play at the line of scrimmage and Colin Foy dashed 42 yards to the Sterlington 47.
Typical of the first half, Kenean Caldwell’s first down sack led to an unproductive series.
Parker Coley’s fumble recovery on the first play of the Tigers’ next sequence turned the ball back over to the Panthers at the plus-24, but Sterlington could only go backwards.
Sterlington wraps up pre-district play Friday night in Springhill against North Webster, while the Tigers open their District 2-1A slate at home vs. Delta Charter.
Notes: Sterlington reclaimed the Mayor’s Cup with Friday night’s victory. Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez was presented with the trophy during a brief postgame ceremony. … The game was designated as the Downs Law Firm K-104 Game of the Week. … Fans from both schools passed hats to collect money to assist with medical expenses for Sterlington High Spanish teacher Laura McLeland, who is being treated for stage four Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. … Two Oak Grove starters exited the game early with injuries. Fullback Dalton Allen was injured in the first quarter. Tackle Kenean Caldwell, a Kansas pledge, left the field with assistance, favoring his left leg. … Reagor came into the game as the state’s leading rusher.
By the Numbers
OG ……………….………… SHS
5 ……….. First downs ..…… 11
29-43 ….. Rushes-yards ….. 44-195
81 ……… Passing yards ….. 29
12-4-0 …. Passes (A-C-I) …. 13-6-1
7-32.1 …. Punts-avg. ……… 6-33.7
4-2 …….. Fumbles-lost …… 1-1
2-30 …… Penalties-yards … 6-50
SCORING SUMMARY
Oak Grove ……… 0 0 7 7—14
Sterlington ……… 0 0 14 3—17
THIRD QUARTER
OG—Kelvin Holloway 31-pass from Braden Sullivan (James Clack kick), 11:39
S—Dallas Reagor 63-run (Jacob Green kick), 6:53
S—Jordan Townsend 3-run (Green kick), 0:12
FOURTH QUARTER
S—Green 27-FG, 3:31
OG—Otis Moore 26-pass from Sullivan (Clack kick), 1:34
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—Oak Grove: Moore 9-42. Sterlington: Reagor 16-157-1, Townsend 8-41-1.
PASSING—Oak Grove: Sullivan 11-4-0-81-2, Moore 1-0-0-0-0. Sterlington: Crockett 13-6-1-29-0.
RECEIVING—Oak Grove: Moore 2-45-1, Holloway 1-31-1. Sterlington: Reagor 1-17, Hixson Street 1-8.
