Sterlington senior left-hander Adam Tubbs has verbally committed to sign a baseball scholarship with ULM. Tubbs made the announcement Wednesday night on Twitter.
“I’m very blessed to say I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at ULM!” Tubbs tweeted.
Tubbs helped the Panthers to the only two state championships in program history in 2017 (Class 2A) and 2019 (Class 3A), sandwiched around a Class 3A semifinal appearance in 2018.
Tubbs enters his senior season with a 26-4 career record.
As a junior, Tubbs fashioned a 9-1 mark with one save and a 2.25 ERA, while helping the Panthers to a 35-4 record and a No. 3 ranking in the final MaxPreps Small Schools National Poll. He logged 58.2 innings in 15 appearances, including 14 starts. His season line also featured 62 punchouts against 25 walks.
Tubbs was 10-3 with a 1.82 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 69.1 innings as a sophomore.
As a freshman for Sterlington’s first state championship team, he was a perfect 7-0 with a 0.88 ERA in 24 innings of work.
Tubbs is the second local product to pledge to the Warhawks this month, joining Ouachita Christian right-handed pitcher/outfielder Hunter Herring.
