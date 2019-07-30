Sterlington will play for its first-ever Dixie World Series championship Wednesday morning.
Brody Drost and Josh Pearson threw four scoreless innings out of the bullpen as Sterlington knocked off Ozark, Ala. 7-3 Tuesday night in the Dixie Pre-Majors 16U World Series.
Championship play begins at 10 a.m. with Sterlington pitted against North Charleston, S.C. at the Sterlington Sports Complex. North Charleston must win to force a second game.
“On the last day, this is what we wanted. It’s what our town and the people who follow us wanted,” Sterlington coach Ben Sheets said. “Hopefully, we’ll gave a good crowd (Wednesday) morning, and finish it off.”
Sterlington fought back from a 7-1 sixth-inning deficit to stun South Carolina 8-7 in eight innings Monday night.
Against Ozark, Sterlington had to come from behind once again, though the odds weren’t nearly as staggering.
Control issues continued to be an annoying subplot for the Sterlington pitching staff, which held Ozark to three hits while walking nine batters and hitting another.
With the score tied 2-2, Harrison Gray and Landon Thrash started the Alabama fourth with back-to-back walks. After Drost was called to the mound from center field, both runners advanced a notch when Thrash escaped a rundown. Levi Sikes drove in Gray with a sacrifice fly to give Alabama a 3-2 lead, but Drost limited the damage with back-to-back punchouts.
Alabama was suddenly unable to find the strike zone in what proved to be the pivotal inning. Benefitting from six free rides (five walks, one hit batsmen) Sterlington broke the game open with a five-run fifth.
Five straight batters reached safely with one out. After Nick Whittington was hit by a pitch, four straight walks put Sterlington in front 4-3. Christian Duplechin’s two-run single — the only hit of the inning — and Will Perkins’ sacrifice fly extended the margin to 7-3.
“The difference is we have capitalized on our walks,” Sheets said. “We have some guys with speed and good stuff, so we haven’t been hurt (by the walks) as bad as we probably should have.”
Drost pitched around a leadoff single to Darryl Lee and a two-out walk to Grant Odom in the fifth.
In Drost’s final inning of work, Thrash walked to start the sixth, but could go no further. Two strikeouts later, right fielder Will Perkins made a long run to his left to shag a fly ball for the final out.
Drost, who pitched five scoreless innings in a 9-0 victory over Ozark on Sunday, worked three scoreless frames in Tuesday’s semifinal.
“Brody throws strikes,” Sheets said. “He’s nasty, and has a hammer. Like I said the other day, he is too seasoned. He’s been in this situation before.”
Taking the mound in the seventh, Pearson walked Dunlap with one out in the seventh while retiring the side on three ground balls to shortstop Seaver Sheets.
Ending the game in spectacular fashion, Seaver Sheets wooed the crowd with a jaw-dropping play. Veering deep in the hole to his right, Sheets made the long throw from the edge of the outfield grass to nip Odom at first base for the final out.
“That was a big-time play,” Ben Sheets said. “My favorite part is he is starting to understand that if he gets the ball out of his glove quick enough, he doesn’t have to throw it 100 miles per hour. Early in the year, he would have just used his arm on that play. He’s starting to understand the timing.”
Sterlington jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Ozark came to the plate.
Seaver Sheets reached on a one-out throwing error. Up next, Drost touched off a triple to left-center and circled the bases when the throw to third caromed past the third baseman.
Alabama sliced the deficit in half in the bottom of the first on a leadoff double by Carson Brannon and a one-out double by Darryl Lee.
Two innings later, Brannon drew a leadoff four-ball pass and dashed home with the tying run on a wild pitch.
Drost, who fanned six and walked two in relief of Hayden Durke, was the winning pitcher with Pearson finishing up.
Three of Monroe’s five pitches went for extra bases. Duplechin came off the bench to go 2-for-2 with a double, Pearson and Drost tripled and Parker Coley singled.
Lee doubled and singled, and Brannon doubled for Ozark.
Chad Rainey absorbed the loss on the mound for Alabama, with Lee and Jackson Kelley in relief.
*****
DIXIE PRE-MAJORS 16U WORLD SERIES
AT STERLINGTON SPORTS COMPLEX
(Double elimination)
Saturday’s Games
Game 1 — Laurel, Miss. 5, Marshall, Texas 1
Game 2 — Bladen County, N.C. 4, Monroe 1
Game 3 — Prescott, Ark. 10, Parkwood, Tenn. 2
Game 4 — North Charleston, S.C. 17, Mangham 5
Game 5 — Ozark, Ala. 8, Mecklenburg County, Va. 1
Game 6 — Sterlington 8, Brooksville, Fla. 7
Sunday’s Games
Game 7 — Monroe 14, Marshall, Texas 9, Texas eliminated
Game 8 — Mangham 13, Parkwood, Tenn. 5, Tennessee eliminated
Game 9 — Brooksville, Fla. 7, Mecklenburg, Va. 2, Virginia eliminated
Game 10 — Bladen County, N.C. 14, Laurel, Miss. 3
Game 11 — North Charleston, S.C. 11, Prescott, Ark. 7
Game 12 — Sterlington 9, Ozark, Ala. 0
Monday’s Games
Game 13 — Prescott, Ark. 6, Laurel, Miss. 0, Mississippi eliminated
Game 14 — Brooksville, Fla. 4, Mangham 1, Mangham eliminated
Game 15 — Ozark, Ala. 2, Monroe, 1 p.m., Louisiana eliminated
Game 16 — North Charleston, S.C. 12, Bladen County, N.C. 1
Game 17 — Prescott, Ark. 11, Brooksville, Fla. 7, Florida eliminated
Game 18 — Ozark 5, Bladen County, N.C. 4, North Carolina eliminated
Game 19 — Sterlington 8, North Charleston, South Carolina 7, 8 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Game 20 — North Charleston, S.C. 7, Prescott, Ark. 6, Arkansas eliminated
Game 21 — Sterlington 7, Ozark, Ala. 3, Alabama eliminated
Wednesday’s Games
Game 22 — North Charleston, S.C. vs. Sterlington, 10 a.m.
Game 23 — if necessary
*****
DIXIE PRE-MAJORS 16U WORLD SERIES
AT STERLINGTON SPORTS COMPLEX
(Double elimination)
Saturday’s Games
Game 1 — Powhatan, Va. 7, Gaston County, N.C. 2
Game 2 — Brooksville, Fla. 2, McNairy County, Tenn. 1
Game 3 — Prescott, Ark. 7, Columbia County, Ga. 6
Game 4 — Marshall, Texas 12, Jefferson Parish East Bank 3
Game 5 — North Charleston, S.C. 9, Laurel, Miss. 3
Game 6 — Monroe 3, Hueytown, Ala. 2
Sunday’s Games
Game 7 — McNairy County, Tenn. 12, Gaston County, N.C., North Carolina eliminated
Game 8 — JPRD East Bank 8, Columbia County, Ga. 4, Georgia eliminated
Game 9 — Laurel, Miss. 14, Hueytown, Ala., 2, Alabama eliminated
Game 10 — Brooksville, Fla. 8, Powhatan, Va., 1
Game 11 — Prescott, Ark., 7, Marshall, Texas 4
Game 12 — North Charleston, S.C. 13, Monroe 2
Monday’s Games
Marshall, Texas 20, Powhatan, Va. 1, Virginia eliminated
JPRD East Bank 3, Laurel, Miss. 2, Mississippi eliminated
Monroe 8, McNairy County, Tennessee 3, Tennessee eliminated
Prescott, Ark. 10, Brooksville, Fla. 4
Marshall, Texas 12, JPRD East Bank 7, Louisiana eliminated
Brooksville, Fla. 5, Monroe 1, Monroe eliminated
North Charleston, S.C. 12, Prescott, Ark. 3
Tuesday’s Games
Game 20 — Prescott, Ark. 5, Marshall, Texas 4, Texas eliminated
Game 21 — North Charleston, S.C. 3, Brooksville, Fla. 2, Florida eliminated
Wednesday’s Games
Game 22 — Prescott, Ark. vs. North Charleston, S.C.
Game 23 — if necessary
