2018 Record: 12-3
Quote of the Summer: “I think Hayes is poised to be the guy this year.” — Sterlington head coach Lee Doty on senior quarterback Hayes Crockett.
Overview: At 37-6 over the past three years, Sterlington is in the midst of the best run in program history. Following up their only state title in 2016, the Panthers have made a smooth transition to Class 3A with a state quarterfinal appearance in 2017 and a state runner-up finish last fall.
Sterlington has been beset by a wave of early-season injuries to key players (quarterback Carson Clowers in 2016, running backs C.J. Colvin and Malik Davis in 2017 and ’18, and kicker Landon Green in 2018 to name a few) in recent years. This year, the Panthers experienced a major setback before strapping on the pads. A season-ending injury to senior strong safety Reece Brooks, a first-team All-District 2-3A performer in 2018, has forced the Panthers to shuffle the back seven of the defense.
“We have several things to figure out before Sept. 6,” Doty said. “What we have to do is get the 11 best players on the field defensively.”
Sterlington is also challenged with rebuilding both the offensive and defensive lines. But provided the offensive line develops, the Panthers are likely to be as explosive as ever thanks to the triumvirate of Crockett, fullback Jordan Townsend and tailback Dallas Reagor.
Offense: All three starters and the leading receiver return from an electric unit which averaged 35 points and 364.2 yards per game (286.6 rushing, 77.6 passing). Whether or not the Panthers are able to replicate those numbers will come down to how well the line develops.
Gone from a unit which cleared the way for the running game to average nearly seven yards per carry are two-time All-State strong tackle and 2018 District 2-3A Offensive MVP Trey Rugg, strong guard Tyler Hitt and quick tackle Jack Anderson.
Brock Risinger, a first-team All-District selection, and Braden Bruscato are the lone holdovers after starting at quick guard and center, respectively. Both are seniors.
Junior Joby Guthrie, who drew his first varsity start against Oak Grove, and junior Devin Henderson are expected to move into full-time roles. Sophomore Tony Rivera has the inside track on the center spot with Bruscato changing positions. Sophomore Peyton Parks-Smith is also likely to figure into the mix.
“We would like to have eight, but it’s going to be late in the year before we have any depth,” coach Lee Doty said of the O-line. “Our depth is going to come off the defensive line, probably.”
Though there is no dearth of playmakers, depth is a concern across the board, particularly on offense.
“We have always had plenty of running backs since I have been here,” said Doty, who enters his fourth year with the Panthers and third as head coach. “As good as our backfield was last year, we aren’t very deep. This year, we go from being really, really good to really, really young if something happens.”
Experience, on the other hand, is in the Panthers’ favor.
Crockett, who was in the process of learning the offense as a transfer from Prairie View of the MAIS at this time last year, goes into the season firmly entrenched as the starter.
“Hayes has a year under his belt now,” Doty said. “He has worked really hard and had a good summer. He has done exactly what you want your quarterback to do.”
Emerging as the full-time quarterback in Week 4, the ULM commitment completed 56-of-115 passes for 1,056 yards and 11 touchdowns with only one interception. He also rushed 94 times for 389 yards and seven TDs.
Listed behind Crockett on the depth chart are junior Grant Mangrum and freshman Mason Lawhon.
All-State senior running back Dallas Reagor is the focal point of the running game after rushing for 2,240 yards and 24 touchdowns on 245 carries (9.1 ypc).
Reagor is complemented by senior fullback Jordan Townsend (12 carries, 860 yards, 13 TDs).
Zach Crain (25-191-5) is the backup at both positions following the graduation of CJ Colvin and Malik Davis.
“Zach is kind of our third starter in there,” Doty said.
Senior Layton Rainbolt (19 receptions, 371 yards, seven TDs), the team’s leading receiver last season, and tight end Hixson Street head the receiving corps. Sophomore Ram Foster and senior Harrison Womack are in line to replace Clay Vaughn and C.J. Colvin.
Womack, who saved the Panthers’ 4-2 victory over South Beauregard in the 2019 state championship baseball game, is a newcomer to the football team.
Crockett proved that he has a big-time arm, particularly in the postseason, and Doty has confidence in the receivers. (Disclaimer: this does not imply that the Panthers will eschew the run in favor of an air raid offense).
“I think we will be able to throw the ball some. Rainbolt, Harrison and Ram are really good receivers and our backs can catch the ball out of the backfield,” Doty said. “Right now, it’s protection. We have to be able to protect the guy throwing the football.”
Jacob Green was a godsend as a freshman after Landon Green went down with a season-ending injury in Week 3. Recruited from the soccer team, Jacob Green converted 41-of-42 extra points and all six field goal attempts with a long of 36.
Rainbolt and senior Dorian Edmonds are a pair of home run threats in the return game. Rainbolt ran back 16 kickoffs at a 22.3-yard clip and six punts for a 15.8 norm. Eddins averaged 18.5 yards on 13 kickoff returns.
Defense: Brooks’ knee injury has created a level of uncertainty on a defense now tasked with replacing seven starters. Returning from an injury in the 2018 Bayou Jamb, Brooks contributed 63 tackles, two picks and recovered three fumbles in 10 games.
“It was a freak injury. He gets hurt on the first day of practice in a non-contact drill,” Doty said on the eve of the first practice in pads. “Obviously, this is a huge loss for us. You’re talking about an All-State caliber kid. As bad as I hate it for us, I hate it even worse for Reece.”
Womack, junior Parker Coley and sophomore Cole Thompson are among those who could be inserted into Brooks’ strong safety spot.
Dorian Eddins, who collected a team-high four interceptions along with 77 tackles, remains at free safety.
All-State performer Trey Eddins and Reid Handy leave big shoes to fill at cornerback. Rainbolt, senior Bastrop transfer Jaden Davis and Thompson form the projected rotation.
“Rainbolt is another guy who is going to have to pull double duty,” Doty said. “All three of those guys are going to have to be able to play safety, too.”
Despite the loss of second-leading tackler Willie Holloway and part-time starter Tyler Kaffenberger, linebacker is the Panthers’ deepest position.
“Linebacker is really the only position on the whole team where we feel like we have a little depth,” Doty said.
Senior Cole Jones (132 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, three blocked kicks, three forced fumbles) headlines the group. He is also an option in the secondary.
Senior Seth Temple returns as the strong side ’backer after notching 48 stops as a junior.
Townsend, who produced 30 tackles and three sacks in situational duty, gives the Panthers a third experienced linebacker.
Also in the hunt for playing time are junior Brody Green, junior Ouachita transfer Collin Foy and sophomore Luke Handy.
“All of those guys are battling for two spots,” Doty said. “One of them could move to defensive end.”
Senior tackle Luke Carmichael is the lone incumbent to the front four where the Panthers are seeking to replace ends Justin Fuller and Bryce Still and nose tackle Colby Rivera. Carmichael missed the start of preseason camp with an injury.
Jordan Doaty, who started for Bastrop last season as a sophomore, will man the strong side end post.
“I think we are going to be fine,” Doty said of the D-line. “We have one of the better defensive linemen in the district in Carmichael. What we are really looking for is another defensive end to step up.”
Coley could be just the man the Panthers are looking for at end. Then again, that goes for just about any position on the defensive side of the field.
“Parker is too athletic not to play somewhere, Doty said.
Who will play nose tackle has yet to be determined.
Brooks and Vaughn shared punting responsibilities last season. Jacob Green is among the possible replacements.
Thompson and/or Tony Rivera will succeed Colby Rivera (Tony’s brother) as the deep snapper.
“Cole and Tony are both pretty good at what they are doing,” Doty said.
District outlook: Sterlington is undefeated (10-0) in conference play since being reclassified into District 2-3A two years ago. Each of the past two years, the Panthers have faced district rivals in the quarterfinals, falling to Richwood (15-14) in 2017 and edging Union Parish (13-12) in the 2018.
Wossman and Union are projected to challenge the Panthers for district supremacy while Richwood and Carroll are expected to be much-improved. Madison Parish, winless in district play the past two seasons, has been reassigned to District 2-2A.
